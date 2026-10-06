Arif Zakaria: 'Jinnah's Role Was Demanding'

'...because of the character, how it was to be portrayed, the speech, the scenes.'

'There was a physicality involved because he was a TB patient who eventually had cancer and passed away.'

IMAGE: Arif Zakaria as Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Freedom at Midnight.

Key Points 'The flair of the 90s is slightly missing'

'People were more fearless then'

'Rs 750 which was a lot of money. I opened a bank account.'

"10-15 years ago, commerce was playing a part, but people were fearless. They made shows as they wanted. There were no casting directors, and directors used to call and tell you I want you for this role," says Arif Zakaria who stumbled into acting by chance when as a college student, he found a vacant chair beside a playwright at an event.

The chance meeting got him to play the lead in Chunauti, one of Doordarshan's biggest hits at that time, a series on college life.

He never looked back.

In a remarkable career spanning 40 years, he has worked with an array of directors -- Shyam Benegal, Kalpana Lajmi, Karan Johar, Nikkhil Advani, Neeraj Pandey and Yashraj Films.

In a conversation with Rediff's Archana Masih, Arif -- whose father and uncle were well-known politicians -- speaks about his early acting years, his first acting fee of Rs 750 which was a lot of money for a college student and the difficulties of smoking for playing Jinnah.

What was the experience of performing this very intense character of the pipe-smoking Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Freedom At Midnight?

Yes, it was an intense experience, primarily smoking because I'm not a smoker.

I had to learn smoking for the role.

The first few days they tried giving me a pipe with herbal tobacco. But the problem with herbal tobacco is that it doesn't light up that well -- and you still get an itch.

Real tobacco is a cinematographer's friend, because cinematographers love smoke on screen, especially in a back shot.

So I had to smoke even when somebody else was giving his line and I was giving a cue, because the smoke that formed looked very good on camera.

Smoking was very tedious and nerve wracking. I remember one particular day, I almost lost consciousness smoking.

There were multiple takes on a shot and I went dizzy, but I gave the take. But then I requested Nikhil to reshoot that bit.

He reshot it another day. Then over a period of time, you tend to get smart and smoke only when the camera is close on you. You do that adjustment because the scenes were intense.

We all carried a lot of responsibility for Freedom At Midnight. The message of the story and characters were based on real life personalities, which people are aware of. Everybody has an opinion on those people.

So you are constantly fighting that opinion, making sense of the written word and trying to blend yourself in what you have to do.

It was tough and exhausting, but was good.

Jinnah's role was demanding because of the character, how it was to be portrayed, the speech, the scenes. There was a physicality involved because he was a TB patient who eventually had cancer and passed away.

IMAGE: Arif Zakaria at the Rediff office in Mumbai. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

What feedback did you get about the role?

People have understood the spirit of the book and the spirit of the character. We showed each character as a real character influenced by certain things happening in their life.

You try to understand why they reacted to a particular incident, what reasons compelled them to behave that way and what caused this great incident or event in the country, which we've all grown up with and live with, probably on day-to-day basis nowadays.

It's teamwork. The costumes, makeup, the way it was shot by the brilliant young cinematographer Malay Prakash and Nikkhil Advani's control over the written word.

Nikkhil had a bird's eye view over all of us. It only works if a director is a step ahead of you.

You started acting when you were in college and became a household name with Chunauti, a series based on college life which was a huge hit. What were those days for a young 21, 22 year old?

I was in SY BCom at the Sydenham College of Commerce in Mumbai.

I got into acting accidentally. I never aspired to become an actor.

Like a flicker of destiny, I discovered theatre. I did a lot of plays in college.

Then I had an accidental meeting with Mir Munir, the writer of Chunauti. He was at an event which my father was attending. At that time I was rehearsing for a play at NCPA. I went to the event because I wanted a ride back home with my father.

I happened to sit next to Mr Mir Munir and we got talking. He told me, he was a writer of plays and I said, yeah, even I do theatre in Sydenham.

His play Anjaan Sheher, based on Neil Simon's Prisoner of Second Avenue. was on in Prithvi theatre with Shafi Inamdar and Bhakti Barve.

I went to Prithvi to see the play and wanted to stage that play at my annual college festival.

I pursued him for that, but he didn't give me the rights. Then one fine day, I think, just to put me off, he said, a production house at Worli (south central Mumbai) was making a show on college kids. Why don't you take your theatre group and go and meet them, he told me.

He gave me a card of Rakesh Chaudhary who eventually produced Chanauti.

I met him and Sanjeev Bhattacharya, the director, who unfortunately passed away. That's how the ball started.

In all humility this profession chose me. I look at it in a very spiritual way.

IMAGE: Chirag Vora, Arif Zakaria, Sidhant Gupta (who plays Jawaharlal Nehru) and Rajendra Chawla (who plays Vallabhbhai Patel) in Freedom At Midnight.

So you college students gave several auditions and landed that role?

We gave several auditions and forgot about it.

Then we got a call one fine day that we had been selected and the pilot [one episode] was going to be shot at Ismail Yusuf College (north west Mumbai).

We went and even took our own clothes in bags.

We shot the pilot and forgot about it for three months. Our exams came and we got in college life. Then we got a call that the show had got a slot on Doordarshan.

That's how Chunauti happened. It did well and opened up a lot of avenues on television for me.

You got very famous, na? People must be recognising you wherever you went?

We did it for a laugh. We never discussed money.

I remember even as late as Campus which I also did with Sanjeev Bhattacharya in the mid-90s for Zee, we still carried clothes from home.

We had no issues, lugging those bags to the location or shooting night or day. We were in it for the passion.

We had fun, built so many relationships and that continued.

Then times changed and came wardrobe designers. There were stores which sponsored shows.

IMAGE: Arif Zakaria in a scene from Freedom At Midnight.

What is the difference in the way the industry functions now compared those early years?

It is more organised, structured and fast-paced now.

Episodes and scripts have to be shot in a certain way and lot of people supervise the work, including the channels. Every production house has their own in-house creatives to guide and send feedback.

Programmes are made within a budget adhering to a schedule.

It's more clear-cut now. But the flair of the 90s is slightly missing when commerce wasn't ruling that much. Then we used to just shoot all the time and there was no pressure.

The advent of daily soaps changed the culture. We started Campus once a week and then we were asked to do it twice-weekly and we were stressed about shooting twice a week. Of course, Campus ended with two shows a week.

Times have changed. You can't really compare each era. Each era had its own positives and negatives.

Nowadays people adhere too much to schedules. It's all controlled by commerce and economics.

Maybe 10-15 years ago, commerce was playing a part, but people were a little fearless. They made as they wanted. The casting happened because the director liked you. There were no casting directors, and directors used to call and tell you I want you for this role. Can you come and meet me?

Now, the casting directors hold sway. They decide on the casting, and I've realised most often they discuss monies with actors. The production house has outsourced them. This cultural shift has happened in the last 10 years.

But that's the way the world is going. You can't say it's a negative or positive.

You have to keep swimming with the tide.

Do you remember how much you were paid for Chunauti?

750 rupees per episode. We were college students who did theatre for Rs 100 or Rs 150 for the whole production. So, when they told us you're getting 750 rupees per episode for Chunauti, it was a lot of money.

I opened an account in HSBC! We were very empowered then.

Suchitra Krishnamurthy was my colleague and five or six from our Sydenham College theatre group who also played parts, eventually became professional actors.

We were all paid 750 bucks per episode.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arif Zakaria/Instagram

So, you all went and opened bank accounts?

We did. That's how it started, but we never bothered.

There's a funny story. One day I went to collect my cheque and I saw the actor popularly called Master Raju who played a drug addict.

I saw in the ledger in the accountant's office that the whole list had Rs 750 against their names, only one person had 1,500.

I said, who's this guy getting 1,500 bucks?

It was Master Raju. But it didn't matter. It was all fun. We were all driven and hungry.

Catch more of this interesting conversation with Arif Zakaria on The Rediff Podcast

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff