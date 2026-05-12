Are You Ready For Shekhar Suman 2.0?

'Shekhar Tonite will critique the government, but it will not hit out. The show will nudge and point out what can be done better to bring change.'

IMAGE: Shekhar Suman in Shekhar Tonite. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shekhar Suman/Instagram

Key Points Shekhar Suman makes his comeback as a talk show host with Shekhar Tonite.

Directed by Adhyayan Suman, the show will kick off with Nitin Gadkari revealed as its first guest.

Shekhar Tonite goes live on May 15 on Shekhar Suman's newly launched YouTube channel.

Shekhar Tonite Teases A Grand Comeback for Shekhar Suman

There's a line in Shekhar Suman's Instagram bio that captures his enduring appeal: 'The voice that never faded. The wit that never aged. Still moving. Still shaking.'

Long before celebrity chat shows became a staple on Indian television, Shekhar Suman had already worked the format with Movers & Shakers, a popular 1990s talk show that ran successfully for four years.

Now, decades later, Shekhar Suman is set to reclaim that space as he announces his new talk show, Shekhar Tonite.

But there's a twist.

Instead of taking the traditional television or streaming route, the veteran star has chosen to launch Shekhar Tonite on his newly created YouTube channel.

"I can't work under anyone's control," Shekhar Suman said at the launch event in Mumbai on Monday, May 11, 2026.

"I don't like people telling me what I should or shouldn't say, whose name to mention and whose not to. I realised the weight of a voice is heavy, and not everyone can carry it. With my own YouTube channel, I can finally express myself freely and on my own terms."

'The OG is Back'

The busy bylanes of Andheri, north west Mumbai, became an unusual backdrop for the poster launch of Shekhar Tonite, where a silhouetted image of Shekhar Suman and the tagline 'The Voice Is Back' that drew curious onlookers.

Arriving at the venue, Shekhar unveiled the poster by pulling aside a massive red curtain, revealing an image of himself with a microphone.

The show's promo introduces him as 'The OG is Back', with the actor staying silent on screen, and letting his calm, intense presence do the talking instead.

IMAGE: Shekhar Suman turns up larger than life on the massive poster of Shekhar Tonite. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

Shekhar Tonite is directed by Adhyayan Suman, who attended the launch event with his mother Alka Suman.

Recalling his early impression of his father, Adhyayan said, "I watched the show (Movers & Shakers) as a kid. On my first day on set, I saw him for about 20 minutes and was like 'this man is capable of doing anything.' I was just frozen watching him perform."

Speaking about the making of Shekhar Tonite, Adhyayan said the project went through several hurdles, with multiple rejections from 'a lot of people' before it eventually came together.

What Sets Shekhar Tonite Apart

Shekhar said he picks the guests for his show, with India's Minister of Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari set to be the first guest on Shekhar Tonite.

He also shared that the format will not be limited to celebrities, but will extend to the "aam aadmi" as well, including guests like an autorickshaw driver.

"Yeh hasne hasaane wala show nahin hain, jagne jagaane wala show hain (this is not just a show meant for laughs, but one that aims to awaken people)," Shekhar says.

"I want people from all walks of life. We are going to have beautiful conversations that are honest and straight from the heart."

Given the political and satirical nature of the show, when a journalist remarked that people today are less free in speaking their minds, Shekhar Suman did not dismiss the observation.

"People are indeed scared," he said. "It's important to have the courage to raise your voice. Until and unless you don't raise your voice, democracy and our society won't be empowered."

Asked if he fears the show might spark controversy, the actor said he intends to focus on encouraging healthy conversation through Shekhar Tonite.

"This is not show that will criticise the government or the system. The show will critique the government, but it will not hit out. It will nudge and point out what can be done better to bring change."

The first episode of Shekhar Tonite drops on YouTube this Friday, May 15.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff