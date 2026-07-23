Are You Ready For Ranbir's Ramayana Trailer?

We are just hours away from the trailer launch of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in the Ramayana teaser.

Key Points The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana, is scheduled for release on Friday, July 24.

The ensemble cast includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Arun Govil returning as King Dashrath.

Music for the epic is composed by Oscar winners A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, adding to the film's grand scale and international appeal.

The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year, as the makers of Ramayana prepare to unveil its much-awaited trailer.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the ambitious epic is being positioned as a global cinematic spectacle, blending India's timeless mythology with cutting-edge visual effects and world-class filmmaking.

The trailer will release on Friday, July 24.

Star-Studded Cast and Creative Vision

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Ravi Dubey essays the role of Lakshman while Sunny Deol takes on the iconic role of Lord Hanuman.

Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana serial for Doordarshan in the late 1980s, returns as King Dashrath. Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi while Kajal Aggarwal appears as Mandodari. Anupam Kher is reportedly cast as the voice of Jatayu.

Mounted on a massive scale, Ramayana is being developed for IMAX and features music by Oscar winners A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer.