Are These Bigg Boss 19's Contestants?

Bigg Boss 19 will return on August 24 on JioHotstar, and the reality show will feature a mix of television faces, social media stars, gamers, and entertainers.

The official list of contestants is not out yet, but these names are currently doing the rounds.

Ashnoor Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashnoor Kaur/Instagram

A former child star (she played the young Priya Dutt in Sanju and Taapsee Pannu's sister in Manmarziyaan), Ashnoor is an influencer now and will get ready for her first major reality show appearance.

Hunar Hali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hunar Hali/Instagram

The television actress is known for her roles in Ek Boond Ishq and Patiala Babes.

Gaurav Khanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaurav Khanna/Instagram

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna is reportedly one of the highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Payal Dhare/Instagram

A gaming influencer and YouTuber, Payal brings with her a new-age digital flair.

Awez Darbar - Nagma Mirajkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagma Mirajkar/Instagram

Dancer-choreographer Awez Darbar will be seen with his longtime glamorous partner Nagma Mirajkar.

Baseer Ali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Baseer Ali/Instagram

Baseer is a reality TV pro, thanks to his appearances in Roadies and Splitsvilla.

Abhishek Bajaj

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bajaj/Instagram

Actor and model Abhishek Bajaj was seen in Student Of The Year 2.

Siwet Tomar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Siwet Tomar/Instagram

Siwet is a lesser-known TV face aiming for breakout fame.

Zeishan Quadri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeishan Quadri/Instagram

Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri is best known for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Sreerama Chandra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreerama Chandra/Instagram

Sreerama is the Indian Idol 5 winner and a playback singer.

