Are These Bigg Boss 19's Contestants?

Bigg Boss 19 will return on August 24 on JioHotstar, and the reality show will feature a mix of television faces, social media stars, gamers, and entertainers.
The official list of contestants is not out yet, but these names are currently doing the rounds.
Ashnoor Kaur
A former child star (she played the young Priya Dutt in Sanju and Taapsee Pannu's sister in Manmarziyaan), Ashnoor is an influencer now and will get ready for her first major reality show appearance.
Hunar Hali
The television actress is known for her roles in Ek Boond Ishq and Patiala Babes.
Gaurav Khanna
Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna is reportedly one of the highest paid contestants of Bigg Boss 19.
Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming)
A gaming influencer and YouTuber, Payal brings with her a new-age digital flair.
Awez Darbar - Nagma Mirajkar
Dancer-choreographer Awez Darbar will be seen with his longtime glamorous partner Nagma Mirajkar.
Baseer Ali
Baseer is a reality TV pro, thanks to his appearances in Roadies and Splitsvilla.
Abhishek Bajaj
Actor and model Abhishek Bajaj was seen in Student Of The Year 2.
Siwet Tomar
Siwet is a lesser-known TV face aiming for breakout fame.
Zeishan Quadri
Actor-writer Zeishan Quadri is best known for his work in Gangs of Wasseypur.
Sreerama Chandra
Sreerama is the Indian Idol 5 winner and a playback singer.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff