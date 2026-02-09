Are Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Getting Married?

Social media buzz and reports fuel speculation around Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's March-April wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Key Points Reports suggest Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur may be planning a wedding in March or April 2026, but neither has confirmed the speculation.

Kritika Kamra is known for her roles in television shows like Kitni Mohabbat Hai and the 2025 OTT hit, The Great Shamshuddin Family.

Gaurav Kapur is a television host and cricket presenter.

Kritika Kamra and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur have triggered fresh buzz after recent social media activity led to speculation about their upcoming wedding.

Reports circulating on entertainment platforms suggest the two may be planning to get married at the end of March or first week of April. The wedding will reportedly be in Mumbai.

However, there is no confirmation from the couple.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur confirm their relationship

Kritika Kamra confirmed her relationship status with Gaurav Kapur with a post on social media last December.

The post was captioned 'Breakfast with', with a picture of the two having breakfast at a restaurant.

Who is Kritika Kamra?

Kritika Kamra is a well-known television actor who rose to prominence with Kitni Mohabbat Hai. She later starred in serials like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta. Over the years, she has also expanded her presence into films.

Her 2025 OTT film The Great Shamshuddin Family is streaming on JioHotstar. Directed by Anusha Rizvi, the film has been getting rave reviews.

Who is Gaurav Kapur?

Gaurav Kapur first earned fame as a VJ on Channel [V]. He went on to act in films like Ram Gopal Varma's Darna Mana Hai and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag.

His career took off when he joined the sports world as the lead presenter of the show, Extraa Innings T20 during the IPL. Later, he hosted the show, Breakfast With Champions, which featured leading stars from the cricket world.

Gaurav was previously married to actor Kirat Bhattal. They wed in November 2014 and reportedly divorced in 2021.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff