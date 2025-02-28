HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Are Govinda-Sunita Heading For Divorce?

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read
February 28, 2025 11:17 IST

IMAGE: Govinda with wife Sunita. Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Are Govinda and his wife of 38 years Sunita Ahuja headed for divorce?

His lawyer says yes, his manager admits to 'just a difference of opinion', the star himself doesn't want to comment and Sunita has been giving multiple interviews indicating that all may not be well.

As is often the case with film stars and their personal lives, there have been lots of rumours and gossip but little clarity.

Lalit Bindal, lawyer and a close family friend of the Hero No 1 actor said Sunita has indeed filed for divorce.

"There are some misunderstandings. I can confirm that she filed for divorce. I have the notice with me. But it will be settled soon," says Bindal.

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha feels the matter has been blown out of proportion.

"Govindaji doesn't want to comment on the rumours. He is busy working on two home production films. He is upset with the way things have come out. It's disheartening," says Sinha.

There is no friction, just a difference of opinion between the couple, he added.

"It is regarding the work he is doing under his home production banner. Sunitaji wants him to wisely make choices," Sinha said.

Bindal has also addressed the rumours that the couple have been living separately for many years.

"It is not like that they live separately. You take any minister or politician, they have an official bungalow. The same is the case with Govinda. He has a flat directly opposite his bungalow.

"Many politicians and film stars come over for meetings so he stays in the bungalow, and this has been the case since 2004," he said.

In an interview to The Times of India, Govinda denied that divorce is on the cards.

'There are only business talks going. I am in the process of starting my films,' he said somewhat ambiguous.

 

IMAGE: Govinda with wife Sunita. Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

The rumour mills got going after Sunita gave a spate of media interviews where she discussed her marriage, her take on infidelity and said candidly that she doesn't want to marry the actor in her next life.

In one podcast, she declared Govinda doesn't like her criticism and often says he has enemies in his house.

In another podcast in which she was asked about Govinda's romantic side, Sunita said, 'I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays.

'I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat paani puri on the streets. He spends too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie.'

The couple has two children, son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Source: PTI
