Home  » Movies » AR Rahman admitted to hospital in Chennai

AR Rahman admitted to hospital in Chennai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 16, 2025 11:35 IST

Top music director AR Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai following dehydration and was doing fine now, his family said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Oscar winning music director A R Rahman. Photograph: ANI Photo

"He had dehydration and gastric problem," Rahman's sister AR Reihana said.

The Oscar winning Rahman (58) was hospitalised last night, sources had said earlier.

 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he spoke to the hospital doctors and enquired about Rahman's health.

"They have informed me that he is doing fine and will return home soon. Happy," the CM said in a social media post.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
