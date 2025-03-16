AR Rahman admitted to hospital in Chennai

Top music director AR Rahman has been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai following dehydration and was doing fine now, his family said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Oscar winning music director A R Rahman. Photograph: ANI Photo

"He had dehydration and gastric problem," Rahman's sister AR Reihana said.

The Oscar winning Rahman (58) was hospitalised last night, sources had said earlier.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said he spoke to the hospital doctors and enquired about Rahman's health.

"They have informed me that he is doing fine and will return home soon. Happy," the CM said in a social media post.