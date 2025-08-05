HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'Always Had A Deep Fondness For India'

'Always Had A Deep Fondness For India'

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 05, 2025 10:37 IST

x

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Indian content studio Applause Entertainment has acquired the exclusive screen rights to six of Jeffrey Archer's best-sellers: The Clifton Chronicles, Fourth Estate, First Among Equals, The Eleventh Commandment, Sons of Fortune, and Heads You Win.

This marks Applause's first global fiction book acquisition, bringing one of the world's most widely read authors into its growing content slate.

Applause will reimagine and develop these stories into premium series and feature films across languages and platforms, bringing Jeffrey Archer's world to screen, made in India for the world.

 

"This is a milestone moment for us," says Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment.

"We've told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats, and real events and now, we step into the world of global fiction. Jeffrey Archer's novels are compelling, character-rich, and built for screen. To reimagine these stories with scale and style, and to position them for audiences across the globe, that's the creative opportunity we're excited about."

Jeffrey Archer adds, "It's an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Sameer Nair and the team at Applause Entertainment. Their passion for storytelling, their body of work, and their global outlook make them the perfect partners to bring my books to screen."

"I've always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own and as an ardent cricket lover, it's a country I feel incredibly connected to. I'm thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India, and far beyond."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Jeffrey Archer: 'I don't want to be a Bollywood superstar'
Jeffrey Archer: 'I don't want to be a Bollywood superstar'
What would Jeffrey Archer be if he wasn't a writer? George Clooney!
What would Jeffrey Archer be if he wasn't a writer? George Clooney!
A date with Jeffrey Archer
Jeffrey Archer to Team India: Don't be Bollywood stars!
Jeffrey Archer to Team India: Don't be Bollywood stars!
Jeffrey Archer on his Indian love story
Jeffrey Archer on his Indian love story

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kajol Performances We Love

webstory image 2

Who Can Be The Next James Bond? 14 Names For The Race

webstory image 3

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

VIDEOS

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai2:47

Tesla Launches India's First Superchargers In Mumbai

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter in 20 years0:08

Delhi zoo welcomes six Bengal Tiger cubs, largest litter...

Emotional Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!1:50

Emotional Gambhir Leads Dressing Room Celebrations!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD