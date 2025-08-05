Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Indian content studio Applause Entertainment has acquired the exclusive screen rights to six of Jeffrey Archer's best-sellers: The Clifton Chronicles, Fourth Estate, First Among Equals, The Eleventh Commandment, Sons of Fortune, and Heads You Win.

This marks Applause's first global fiction book acquisition, bringing one of the world's most widely read authors into its growing content slate.

Applause will reimagine and develop these stories into premium series and feature films across languages and platforms, bringing Jeffrey Archer's world to screen, made in India for the world.

"This is a milestone moment for us," says Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment.

"We've told stories reimagined from Indian books, formats, and real events and now, we step into the world of global fiction. Jeffrey Archer's novels are compelling, character-rich, and built for screen. To reimagine these stories with scale and style, and to position them for audiences across the globe, that's the creative opportunity we're excited about."

Jeffrey Archer adds, "It's an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Sameer Nair and the team at Applause Entertainment. Their passion for storytelling, their body of work, and their global outlook make them the perfect partners to bring my books to screen."

"I've always had a deep fondness for India, a nation that has embraced my stories like its own and as an ardent cricket lover, it's a country I feel incredibly connected to. I'm thrilled to see my characters and stories take on a new life, across India, and far beyond."