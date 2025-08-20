HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Anurag Kashyap Lashes Out At 'Made In AI' Film

Source: ANI
August 20, 2025
August 20, 2025 13:07 IST

'Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter.'

IMAGE: The Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Abundantia Entertainment/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap hit out at Vijay Subramaniam, producer of the upcoming AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal.

The film, announced by Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network's Historyverse, is being promoted as India's first 'Made in AI' theatrical release.

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap lashed out at Subramaniam and questioned his commitment to creators.

Referring to Subramaniam as the head of a talent agency that represents writers, directors, and actors, Kashyap accused him of putting profits before creativity.

He also added that agencies are 'only interested in making money' and suggested that turning to AI proves that artists are being undervalued.

'Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors, now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators,' read Kashyap's post.

The filmmaker did not hold back and urged actors and artists to take a stand.

'Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you're no match for his AI performance.

'This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter,' he added.

 

Kashyap's criticism comes soon after filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane reacted to the film's announcement.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram story, Motwane wrote, 'And so it begins... Who TF needs writers and directors when it's 'Made in AI'.'

Earlier on Tuesday, Abundantia Entertainment shared the poster of the film. In their post, the makers described the project as a 'first-of-its-kind, Made-in-AI, Made-in-India avatar.'

The film is expected to release on Hanuman Jayanti in 2026.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

