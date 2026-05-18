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Anurag Kashyap: 'Don't Know What's Happening'

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 13:10 IST

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Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is surprised by a non-bailable warrant issued against him in Surat, concerning an 'objectionable' social media post from last year.

Anurag Kashyap

IMAGE: Anurag Kashyap. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Key Points

  • A non-bailable warrant has been issued against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in Surat, concerning an 'objectionable' social media post from last year.
  • The court noted that Kashyap's post allegedly defamed a community, leading to a criminal case being registered.
  • Kashyap stated he was unaware of the warrant and is now consulting with his lawyers.
 

A criminal case has been registered against Anurag Kashyap in Surat, regarding his comments on social media after the release of the feature film Phule, directed by Anant Mahadevan, last year.

The court noted that Anurag's 'objectionable' post defamed a community, leading to the issuance of a non-bailable warrant in his name.

Kashyap's Reaction and Uncertainty

"I really don't know what's happening. I never got any notice. My sister sent me this article today. Figuring out with the lawyers," Anurag tells Subhash K Jha.

Anurag is surprised that this non-bailable warrant was issued one year after his comment.

He admits he has learned a difficult lesson about being outspoken. "That I learnt last year. Also to never read comments and engage with trolls."

Maa baap ne bachpan mein duniyadari nahin sikhayi. Sirf Kabir ke dohe sunaye the (parents never taught me worldly wisdom; we were only taught Sant Kabir's dohas)."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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