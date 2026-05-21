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Anupriya Goenka Takes Bombay Stories To Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
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May 21, 2026 16:51 IST

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Anupriya Goenka's film Bombay Stories, an adaptation of Saadat Hasan Manto's Hatak, garnered attention at the Cannes film festival.

Anupriya Goenka at Cannes Film Market

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anupriya Goenka/Instagram

Key Points

  • Anupriya Goenka's film Bombay Stories was showcased at the Marche du Film, part of the Cannes film festival.
  • The film, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, is an adaptation of Saadat Hasan Manto's short story Hatak.
  • Bombay Stories delves into the lives of sex workers through a satirical perspective.
 

Anupriya Goenka is soaking in Cannes as she attends the screening of her film Bombay Stories, which was showcased at the prestigious Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market).

Sharing pictures, she wrote, 'Day 1 at Cannes & Still soaking in every bit of this beautiful day by the sea, the conversations and the magic of finally being here.'

Anupriya Goenka at Cannes Film Market

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Anupriya Goenka at Cannes Film Market

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupriya Goenka/Instagram

Anupriya's outfit was from the shelves of Label Esha. Anupriya also visited the Bharat Pavilion and shared pictures, writing, 'Poster launch of Bombay Stories at Bharat Pavilion at @marchedufilm @festivaldecannes.'

About Bombay Stories

Anupriya Goenka at Cannes Film Market

Bombay Stories is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, and is based on Saadat Hasan Manto's short story Hatak. It explores the lives of sex workers through a satirical lens and also features Mouni Roy and Sushmiita Singh.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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