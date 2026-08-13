Anupama Parameswaran On Her 2 Year 'Narcissistic Relationship'

Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about enduring two years of 'narcissistic abuse' in a past relationship, sharing her journey of healing and her commitment to raising awareness about this issue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Key Points Anupama Parameswaran revealed she experienced two years of 'narcissistic abuse' in a previous relationship, leading to significant emotional and physical distress.

Her recent Instagram post about 'letting go of dead ends' was a culmination of this prolonged pain, not a sudden decision.

Anupama aims to use her platform to raise awareness about narcissistic abuse, especially for those who may be experiencing it unknowingly.

Anupama Parameswaran has spoken out for the first time about going through what she described as two years of 'narcissistic abuse' in a past relationship.

Although she did not name anyone, her comments have come weeks after an emotional Instagram post that led to speculation about a possible breakup.

Rumours linking her with actor Dhruv Vikram have been circulating since 2025, but neither of them has ever confirmed being in a relationship.

The Journey to Healing

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Speaking on the I AM With Dhanya Varma podcast, Anupama said her Instagram post about 'letting go of the dead ends to finally find your peace' was not written suddenly.

She explained that it came after two years of pain and emotional struggle.

'There are two years of pain, physical and emotional destruction behind that one post,' she said.

The Premam actor revealed that she went through narcissistic abuse for two years and wanted to use her platform to create awareness about the issue. She recalled that she first came across the term after watching actress Madonna Sebastian talk about narcissistic abuse in an Instagram reel.

She said her reaction was so strong that she started shivering, as she realised she had gone through something similar.

The actress said there are different kinds of people who react to such experiences. Some have gone through it themselves or have seen a loved one suffer. Others have heard the term but do not fully understand it. She also mentioned people who make assumptions or leave negative comments without knowing the facts.

But she said the people she especially wanted to reach were those who are experiencing narcissistic abuse but have not yet recognised it, calling them 'the most dangerous category.'

Impact and Relationship Dynamics

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Talking about the impact the relationship had on her, Anupama said she slowly began to 'shrink' instead of growing as a person. She revealed that she lost a significant amount of weight and felt she was losing herself.

'I was crying every single night,' she said.

She also described the emotional cycle she experienced in the relationship.

Referring to characters from Tamil cinema, she said, 'A funny kind of explanation for this would be: Imagine having Anniyan in your life. One day, he's Remo, like you would feel, 'How lucky am I to have this person in my life! It's like a dream.' The next day, you would see Anniyan. It would be so brutal, and the next day, that person would come back, apologising, begging, and pleading with you. Promising you that they will never repeat this, crying like a baby, and then love-bombing. This goes on and on.'

In one of her recent Instagram posts, Anupama had written, 'I choose my voice. I choose my life. No more permissions. No more fear,' signalling that she is now focused on healing and moving forward.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff