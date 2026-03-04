'I Wish #MeToo Hadn't Fizzled Out'

'The moment some news comes where somebody is accused of some crime, we are quick to judge that person and call them a criminal, if that person is a very unlikable person.'

'If we like that person, we immediately absolve her.'

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma in Accused.

In Anubhuti Kashyap's Netflix release, Accused, she gives her own take on #MeToo.

Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, the film looks at a queer relationship, where one of them is accused of sexual harassment at work.

'Accused's greatest lure is its queer couple at the centre of the storm but by sidestepping their camaraderie for polite affection, the drama does itself immense disservice,' states the Rediff Review.

Meanwhile, Anubhuti tells Subhash K Jha, "We loved the idea because it was radical, because it was not done.'

The #MeToo movement seems to have fizzled out in Bollywood and India. What do you think?

Yes, you're right. Not just in Bollywood but all across, and not just in India. That is true for any movement or big change that happens. Somehow, we, as a society, move on from one thing to another too quickly.

That happened with the #MeToo movement but I hope it doesn't disappear entirely.

Some good things did come out of it. Certain processes were put in place. I hope it could have led to other stronger changes. I wish it hadn't fizzled out, at least not so quickly and not entirely. But it seems to have been going in that direction.

IMAGE: Konkona Sen Sharma in Accused.

Your film Accused looks at #MeToo from the other side. How did you hit on this radical idea of a woman being accused of sexual harassment?

The idea was given to me by Netflix. Their creative team came up with this idea, saying we have never seen a film in India, whether the sexual perpetrator or the person accused is a woman. So would that interest me? They brought it to me and the writers, and we loved the idea because it was radical, because it was not done.

We started to research, whether something like this happens and found there were enough reported cases. So we arrived at a story.

Konkona Sen Sharma plays a professional wrongfully accused of sexual misconduct. How did you avoid projecting her as a mere victim?

Thematically, the point of the film was how we are very quick to judge people. You know, the moment some news comes where somebody is accused of some crime, we are quick to judge that person and call them a criminal, if that person is a very unlikable person.

If we like that person, we immediately absolve her.

So what I wanted to say was in this film is that it is about perceptions, the biases with which we look at people and incidents. All that we're trying to say was just examine your biases, reflect on them a little bit before jumping to conclusions.

It is irrelevant whether that person is guilty or not, that person might as well be guilty in the end.

That point could be communicated by having the character seen in a negative light, so we deliberately did that. We deliberately wanted her to not look as a victim.

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma in Accused.

Was Konkona Sen Sharma your first choice for the accused protagonist’s role?

Yes. Not just mine, but from Netflix and Dharma Productions. The moment her name came up, we resonated with it. We went to Konkona and narrated the story. She quickly said yes, so there was no second option.

Why are both your films, Accused and Doctor G, themed in gynaecology?

Honestly, I tried my best to make sure this film does not fit gynaecology or does not go anywhere near the medical profession, so we tried to give our characters all sorts of different professions initially.

But the story fits within the gynaecology department best because it's a place where people are so vulnerable. Patients are so vulnerable with their doctors, so exposed.

So it gives us room for telling a story where there are a lot of grey lines. Anyway, the medical gives our story more weight, more gravity. So finally, I gave in to gynecology as a profession. But between me and the writers, there was a lot of tussle initially. I hope I don't get stereotyped with it. I'm going to try my best that my next one or two, or at least five films, don't have anything to do with gynaecology.

IMAGE: Pratibha Ranta in Accused.

Why did you set the film in London? It would have worked just as well in a Mumbai or Delhi hospital?

We shot the film in Poland for budget and logistical reasons. But we tried to shoot it in places where it could pass off as the outskirts of London or somewhere in UK.

Why did we base the film in UK? For two reasons: One, because at the centre of our story, the characters have a queer marriage. We could have had a queer marriage in India but we did not want any sort of commentary or issue related to their being queer because that would have taken up so much more screen space.

By not commenting on their relationship, it got normalised in the film. I feel that opens the film up to more people, makes them more accepting of queer relationships. So that was one reason, basically, to avoid any sort of special gaze or special commentary on their being queer.

A second reason was when we were researching, we found there are more such cases reported in the US, the UK or Australia, where women have been accused of sexual misconduct. There are some in India as well, but more in the western countries.

