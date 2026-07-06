Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Ceremonies Begin!

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has kick-started her wedding festivities with mehendi and chooda ceremonies.

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at Anshula's chooda ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities have begun with mehendi and chooda ceremonies.

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor took charge of the arrangements for the mehendi, making it a memorable occasion for Anshula.

The celebrations saw several Kapoor family members and close friends from the film industry, including Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan.

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor's younger sister Anshula Kapoor is getting married on July 6, and the wedding festivities started over the weekend. The Kapoor family came together for the mehendi ceremony and the chooda ceremony, and posted pictures of the fun celebrations on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Mehendi Ceremony Highlights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula looked radiant in a teal blue lehenga while her fiance Rohan Thakkar complemented her in a powder blue kurta. Anshula's half sisters Janhvi and Khushi took charge of the arrangements to make the occasion extra special.

And Anshula remained grateful.

She posted pictures and captioned them, 'The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special.'

IMAGE: Anshula Kapoor's mehendi ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anshula Kapoor/Instagram

She went on to add: 'The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Kapoor (@khushikapoor)

Khushi Kapoor shares even more pictures of the wedding ceremonies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor takes a break from the wedding to enjoy a slice of pizza!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Chooda Ceremony and Family Gatherings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Anshula posts some pictures too, and writes, 'Chooda. Kalire. Blessings. The moment it all started to feel real.'

The guests at the ceremonies included Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Varun Dhawan.

Anshula and Rohan got engaged in July 2025.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff