Another Awards Night For Alia

Alia Bhatt doesn't mind going for award shows even if she isn't winning anything.

After the Filmfare OTT Awards, Alia attended the 25th ITA Awards held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya was the big winner of the night, with Harshad Chopda winning the Best Actor (Popular) award and Kanwar Dhillon winning the Best Actor (Jury) award.

Priya Thakur won the Best Actress Jury for the drama series, Vasudha.

Alia Bhatt stole the style show in a zari-bordered lehenga.

Surveen Chawla, like most of the other guests on the red carpet, stayed away from traditional outfits.

Shivangi Joshi.

Daisy Shah.

Rupali Ganguly won the Best Actress (Popular) award for Anupamaa.

Poonam Dhillon.

Padmini Kolhapure.

Preeti Jhangiani.

Mona Singh.

Mandira Bedi.

Tillotama Shome.

Kashmera Shah.

Madhoo.

Mahima Chaudhry.

Neena Gupta.

Urvashi Dolakia.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff