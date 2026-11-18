Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman have welcomed their third child, expanding their family and marking another significant milestone for the actress.

IMAGE: Anne Hathaway with her husband Adam Shulman. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anne Hathaway/Instagram

Key Points Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman, married since 2012, are parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Hathaway announced her pregnancy in June via social media and continued public appearances during her pregnancy.

The Odyssey actor Anne Hathaway has welcomed her third child with husband Adam Shulman, according to media reports.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

See pictures of Anne Hathaway taking a stroll with her newborn in New York:

More photos of Anne Hathaway taking a stroll with her baby in New York City. https://t.co/swXyDFeJbE — Anne Hathaway Archives (@ahathawayfiles) November 17, 2026

Pregnancy Announcement

The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor gave birth recently, with TMZ sharing photographs of the actor walking around New York City with her newborn.

Anne announced her pregnancy in June through a social media post featuring a video set to Barbara Lewis' song, Baby, I'm Yours.

In the video, the Oscar-winning actor was seen cradling her baby bump while wearing a flowing white dress.

'The thing to remember about boys is they have feelings'

Anne opened up about her pregnancy during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 14, describing the news as a pleasant surprise for the couple.

'It's amazing,' Anne said, before joking that she and Shulman, whom she married in 2012, 'knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked,' according to E! News.

'We were so shocked it went this way,' she added, calling their third child their 'buzzer-beater.'

Anne also spoke about raising her sons and the importance of recognising their emotional needs.

'The thing to remember about boys is they have feelings,' she said, emphasising the importance of providing boys with the same emotional support and sense of security as girls.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff