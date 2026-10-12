Anil Sharma: 'Nana Patekar Would Cut My Hair'

'Nana Patekar was an amazing actor, and human being.'

IMAGE: Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in Vanvaas.

Key Points Anil Sharma feels 'blessed' to have worked with Nana Patekar, remembering him as an amazing actor and human being.

Patekar was known for his warmth and generosity on set, often cooking for the crew and sharing meals.

Sharma recalls personal gestures from Patekar, including him cutting Sharma's hair.

Gadar Director Anil Sharma is still trying to come to terms with the shocking death of Nana Patekar.

The duo had collaborated in the 2024 film, Vanvaas, which had featured Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in a leading role.

Sharma tells Patcy N/ Rediff, "I feel blessed that I got to work with Nana Patekar."

'He was an amazing actor, an amazing human being'

IMAGE: Anil Sharma and Nana Patekar at the dubbing of Vanvaas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Sharma/Instagram

"Nana Patekar was an amazing actor, and human being. Even the social service he did was remarkable," Anil Sharma recalls.

"He would cook food for everyone, and sit with everyone," he adds.

'There would be times when my hair would get damaged, so he would cut it'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anil Sharma (@anilsharma_dir)

"There would be times when my hair would get damaged, so he would cut it," Sharma adds, showing a clip in the video above.

Nana shared a warm bond with Utkarsh Sharma too, and would treat him like his own son.

"He was very affectionate towards Utkarsh. He treated him like a son. You could see the bond they shared and how much affection Nana had for him," he says.

'It was snowing for eight hours, and Nana stood in the snow'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anil Sharma (@anilsharma_dir)

Anil Sharma remembers Nana's commitment to work. During the shooting of Vanvaas, Nana didn't mind standing in the snow for hours for his final scene.

"It was snowing for eight hours, and Nana stood in the snow. It was his last scene in the film," Sharma recalls.

Even during the promotions of Vanvaas, Nana remained supportive and warm towards the entire team.

"I feel blessed that I got to work with Nana Patekar," he says.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff