Sunita and Anil Kapoor visited the Taj Mahal and clicked the mandatory picture on the bench opposite the greatest homage to love mankind has created.

Anil quotes a line from Alain de Botton's novel On Love to capture the moment (hat tip, AK, to daughter Sonam, who is famously well read??): 'Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying in essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved.'

Farah Khan couldn't get over the poignant words and asked Farah style: 'Deep papaji! Who wrote it?'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com