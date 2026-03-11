HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Anil Kapoor: 'I Trained Hard For Subedaar'

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 11, 2026 15:40 IST

'When you play someone like Subedaar Arjun Maurya, the strength can't be a costume you wear, it has to come from within.'
'Every bruise, every long day on set was worth it to bring that honesty to the screen.'

Anil Kapoor in Subedaar

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor in Subedaar

  • Anil Kapoor delivers a physically demanding performance in Subedaar, drawing comparisons to 'Desi John Wick'.
  • AK, known for his fitness, insisted on performing the intricate stunts himself for authenticity.
  • He emphasises the importance of physical and emotional commitment to embody the character of Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

In the recently released Amazon Prime Original movie Subedaar, Anil Kapoor delivers one of the most physically demanding performances of his career, stepping into the fierce and formidable shoes of Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a character many are already calling the 'Desi John Wick'.

AK, known to be one of the most physically fit Bollywood actors at 69, insisted on doing all the intricate stunts himself.

 

Preparing for the Role

Anil Kapoor in Subedaar

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor in Subedaar.

Speaking about preparing for the role Anil says, "Subedaar demanded a level of physical and emotional commitment that pushed me in ways I hadn't experienced in a long time. I trained hard, rehearsed extensively, and chose to perform many of the action sequences myself because the character needed that authenticity."

Authenticity in Action

Anil Kapoor in Subedaar

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor in Subedaar.

Speaking on the imperativeness of authenticity in the action sequences, Anil says, "When you play someone like Subedaar Arjun Maurya, the strength can't be a costume you wear, it has to come from within. Every bruise, every long day on set was worth it to bring that honesty to the screen."

SUBHASH K JHA

