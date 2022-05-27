The Movie *Everyone* Turned Up To See!

Director Anubhav Sinha's screening of his new film Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, was a houseful affair!
Actors and directors turned up to see the political thriller, which released in theatres ton Friday, May 27.
Please click on the images for a look at the film folk as they arrive for the Anek screening .
IMAGE: Tahira Kashyap is hubby Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest supporter.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Andrea Kevichusa makes her movie debut in Anek.
IMAGE: Ratnaa Sinha -- who directed Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda -- and husband Anubhav Sinha.
IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu, who acted in Sinha's Mulk and Thappad.
IMAGE: Prateik Babbar acted in Sinha's Mulk.
IMAGE: Shriya Saran.
IMAGE: After Anek, Sinha moves on to a film with Rajkummar Rao, seen here with wife Patralekhaa.
IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty.
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.
IMAGE: Sayani Gupta, in a shirtless pantsuit, is quite a contrast from the tribal she played in Sinha's Article 15.
IMAGE: Juhi Babbar and Anup Soni.
IMAGE: Sasha Agha, Salma Agha's daughter.
IMAGE: Akriti Arora and Aparshakti Khurana arrive to cheer for Bhai.
IMAGE: Darshan Kumar, who starred in The Kashmir Files.
IMAGE: Television actor Mahesh Shetty.
IMAGE: Maniesh Paul, who is looking forward to the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
IMAGE: Divya Dutta, who just played a very bad lady in Dhaakad.
IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played the revolutionary in Sinha's Article 15.
IMAGE: Television actor Aamir Ali.
IMAGE: Director Indra Kumar.
IMAGE: Director Ketan Mehta.
IMAGE: Prachee Shah with husband Vishwaas Paandya.
IMAGE: Director Anees Bazmee is enjoying Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's super success.
IMAGE: Director Mudassar Aziz.
IMAGE: Neerja and Ashoke Pandit.
IMAGE: Film-maker Anurag Kashyap.
IMAGE: Film-maker Aanand L Rai.
IMAGE: Director Sudhir Mishra.
IMAGE: Producer Mukesh Bhatt.
