Rediff.com  » Movies » The Movie *Everyone* Turned Up To See!

The Movie *Everyone* Turned Up To See!

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: May 27, 2022 17:16 IST
Director Anubhav Sinha's screening of his new film Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, was a houseful affair!

Actors and directors turned up to see the political thriller, which released in theatres ton Friday, May 27.

Please click on the images for a look at the film folk as they arrive for the Anek screening .

 

 

IMAGE: Tahira Kashyap is hubby Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest supporter.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Andrea Kevichusa makes her movie debut in Anek.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Ratnaa Sinha -- who directed Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda -- and husband Anubhav Sinha.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu, who acted in Sinha's Mulk and Thappad.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Prateik Babbar acted in Sinha's Mulk.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: After Anek, Sinha moves on to a film with Rajkummar Rao, seen here with wife Patralekhaa.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta, in a shirtless pantsuit, is quite a contrast from the tribal she played in Sinha's Article 15.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Juhi Babbar and Anup Soni.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sasha Agha, Salma Agha's daughter.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Akriti Arora and Aparshakti Khurana arrive to cheer for Bhai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Darshan Kumar, who starred in The Kashmir Files.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Television actor Mahesh Shetty.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul, who is looking forward to the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Divya Dutta, who just played a very bad lady in Dhaakad.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played the revolutionary in Sinha's Article 15.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Television actor Aamir Ali.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Indra Kumar.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Ketan Mehta.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Prachee Shah with husband Vishwaas Paandya.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Anees Bazmee is enjoying Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's super success.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Mudassar Aziz.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Neerja and Ashoke Pandit.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Film-maker Anurag Kashyap.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Film-maker Aanand L Rai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Director Sudhir Mishra.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Producer Mukesh Bhatt.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
