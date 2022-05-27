The Movie *Everyone* Turned Up To See!

Director Anubhav Sinha's screening of his new film Anek, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, was a houseful affair!

Actors and directors turned up to see the political thriller, which released in theatres ton Friday, May 27.

Please click on the images for a look at the film folk as they arrive for the Anek screening .

IMAGE: Tahira Kashyap is hubby Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest supporter.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Andrea Kevichusa makes her movie debut in Anek.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ratnaa Sinha -- who directed Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda -- and husband Anubhav Sinha.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu, who acted in Sinha's Mulk and Thappad.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Prateik Babbar acted in Sinha's Mulk.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shriya Saran.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: After Anek, Sinha moves on to a film with Rajkummar Rao, seen here with wife Patralekhaa.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta, in a shirtless pantsuit, is quite a contrast from the tribal she played in Sinha's Article 15.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Juhi Babbar and Anup Soni.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sasha Agha, Salma Agha's daughter.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Akriti Arora and Aparshakti Khurana arrive to cheer for Bhai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Darshan Kumar, who starred in The Kashmir Files.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Television actor Mahesh Shetty.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul, who is looking forward to the release of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Divya Dutta, who just played a very bad lady in Dhaakad.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played the revolutionary in Sinha's Article 15.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Television actor Aamir Ali.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Indra Kumar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Ketan Mehta.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Prachee Shah with husband Vishwaas Paandya.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Anees Bazmee is enjoying Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's super success.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Mudassar Aziz.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neerja and Ashoke Pandit.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Film-maker Anurag Kashyap.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Film-maker Aanand L Rai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Director Sudhir Mishra.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer Mukesh Bhatt.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar