And Salman arrived for Priyanka's reception...

December 21, 2018 19:04 IST

Hunks Alert!

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

After the women dazzled, and the couples rocked the red carpet, Bollywood's hunks arrived at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday, December 20, night.

Take a look:

Salman Khan.

Simi Garewal with Salman Khan.

Sanjay Dutt.

Kiara Advani with Karan Johar.

Asha Bhosle with Deepika Padukone.

Anshula Kapoor with uncle Anil Kapoor.

Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha and Sophie Choudhry.

Jaaved Jafferi with daughter Alaviaa.

Govinda with wife Sunita and daughter Namrata.

Renu Chopra with her sons Kapil 'Juno' Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Rohan Mehra with Atul Kasbekar.

Wardha Nadiadwala with her son.

Abbas Burmawala with brother Mustan and son Mustafa.

Poonam Sinha with son Kush Sinha.

Anurag Kashyap with daughter Aaliyah and her friend.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Sonali Kulkarni with husband Nachiket Pantvaidya and daughter Kaveri.

Randhir Kapoor.

Jeetendra with son Tusshar Kapoor.

Pooja Shetty with husband Milind Deora and a friend.

Raja Mukherjee with wife Jyoti and children.

Salim Mercahnt with wife Jeanne and daughter Ayesha.

Siddhanth Kapoor and Dino Morea.

Punit Malhotra, Omung Kumar, Anees Bazmee.

Jackky Bhagnani and Karthik Aaryan.

Vivaan Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Shorey.

Apoorva Lakhia and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Bobby Deol and Venkatesh.

Terence Lewis and Pappon.