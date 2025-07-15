HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ananya's Stylish Greek Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
July 15, 2025 09:38 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday sure knows how to rock vacation fashion!

The actor is enjoying her break after shooting Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Kartik Aaryan, and while the locales of Mykonos, Greece, are gorgeous, we can't take our eyes of Ananya's on-point fashion game.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

It's not just about getting fashion right. It's also about striking the right pose to bring out of the best of your outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

And here's another pose.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Beach wear never looked this stylish.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya takes in her share of Vitamin D.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya is reportedly in Greece to attend a bachelorette party.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya with her girl gang.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
