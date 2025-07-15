Ananya's Stylish Greek Holiday

Ananya Panday sure knows how to rock vacation fashion!
The actor is enjoying her break after shooting Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Kartik Aaryan, and while the locales of Mykonos, Greece, are gorgeous, we can't take our eyes of Ananya's on-point fashion game.
It's not just about getting fashion right. It's also about striking the right pose to bring out of the best of your outfit.
And here's another pose.
Beach wear never looked this stylish.
Ananya takes in her share of Vitamin D.
Ananya is reportedly in Greece to attend a bachelorette party.
Ananya with her girl gang.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff