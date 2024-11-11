Ananya's 21-Year-Old Rohit Bal Connection

Soha shows us her beach face... Kushboo attends a wedding... ready to watch Nayanthara's life unfold?
Ananya Panday pays tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal.
She wore her mum Bhavana Pandey's 21-year-old Rohit Bal outfit at her cousin Deeya Shroff's wedding.
'Gudda forever,' she saluted.
Tabu, who turned 53 on November 4, elegant as always.
Neha Sharma says hello from Milan.
Soha Ali Khan shows us her 'resting beach face' from the Maldives.
Mallika Sherawat meets up with Madhur Bhandarkar. Are they doing a film together?
Kushboo attends a destination wedding in Tokyo with Suhasini Maniratnam, R Sarathkumar, Radhika Sarathkumar and Meena.
Dino Morea sends us a reminder of his hotness quotient.
Are you ready for a documentary on Nayanthara's life?
Titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, the doc will stream on Netflix on November 18 on her 40th birthday.
It promises to tell a 'personal tale of the superstar's truth, her family and her life beyond stardom'.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com