Ananya's 21-Year-Old Rohit Bal Connection

Soha shows us her beach face... Kushboo attends a wedding... ready to watch Nayanthara's life unfold?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday pays tribute to the late designer Rohit Bal.

She wore her mum Bhavana Pandey's 21-year-old Rohit Bal outfit at her cousin Deeya Shroff's wedding.

'Gudda forever,' she saluted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu, who turned 53 on November 4, elegant as always.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma says hello from Milan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan shows us her 'resting beach face' from the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat meets up with Madhur Bhandarkar. Are they doing a film together?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

Kushboo attends a destination wedding in Tokyo with Suhasini Maniratnam, R Sarathkumar, Radhika Sarathkumar and Meena.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dino Morea/Instagram

Dino Morea sends us a reminder of his hotness quotient.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Are you ready for a documentary on Nayanthara's life?

Titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, the doc will stream on Netflix on November 18 on her 40th birthday.

It promises to tell a 'personal tale of the superstar's truth, her family and her life beyond stardom'.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com