Ananya, Sanya, Deepika Make Summer Look Super HOT

Sukanya Verma shows you how you can rock the dreamy white shade in all its stylish avatars to survive the scorching heat.

Bollywood's obsession for women in white has become a rage.

The love transcends off screen as well with summery whites ruling real-life trends amongst industry's forever fashionistas. Declared Pantone colour of the year, Cloud Dancer is a soft, dreamy white.

Key Points From screen to street, Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are embracing soft, dreamy whites as the go-to shade for beating the heat in style.

Whether its bikinis, power suits, ethnic wear, or casual co-ords, white works across bold, elegant, and comfy fashion moods.

Stars like Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt show how breathable fabrics, minimal styling, and clean silhouettes make white outfits both practical and effortlessly fashionable for summer.

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Alpha heroine Sharvari updates supermodel Naomi Campbell's wow-in-white vibe from Michael Jackson's In The Closet music video while flaunting her toned bod in a bra and bubble skirt.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's textured white bikini is a summer postcard at its smouldering best.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Lolo's easy, breezy kurta-pants set in pristine white is peak comfort fashion and the reason why her wardrobe is all year round our go-to for inspiration.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika is a picture of summery delights in her lightly floral, lace trimmed dress paired with a jacket and sneakers.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's embroidered ivory number aims for elegance and hotness in equal measure. And succeeds.

Pratibha Ranta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Does summer fashion even count if a snug white tank and classic blue denim combo isn't part of the equation?

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Classic territory yet there is much to love about Diana's off shouldered blouse and jeans.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Movies, OTT, endorsements, awards, red carpets, the always on-the-go global star breathes easy in cotton white co-cords. How's that for comfy casuals done right?

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha's slick white pant suit teamed with an off-shouldered top adds a touch of pretty to her polished look.

Kajol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Romancing the summer, in a dreamy white sari is every desi's right, highlights Kajol.

Kritika Kamra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

New bride Kritika will probably nod in agreement, sashaying in seven yards of gossamer kota from her home brand, Cinnabar.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Throw in a statement belt on a white slip dress for Alia's slinky, sassy exercise in sophistication.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

Madhuri's structured, buttoned yoke and pleated maxi skirt pays a wholesome ode to Pantone's colour of the year.

Sanya Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya's dressy white grandeur in a cutwork lehenga and halter neck blouse shows off the shade's might in ethnic summer fashion.

Soha Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha's fancy mirror work garara is an immaculate reflection of her royal roots.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's floral, frilly little white dress models a modern mood.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff