HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Ananya, Sanya, Deepika Make Summer Look Super HOT

Ananya, Sanya, Deepika Make Summer Look Super HOT

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 09:01 IST

x

Sukanya Verma shows you how you can rock the dreamy white shade in all its stylish avatars to survive the scorching heat.

Bollywood's obsession for women in white has become a rage.

The love transcends off screen as well with summery whites ruling real-life trends amongst industry's forever fashionistas. Declared Pantone colour of the year, Cloud Dancer is a soft, dreamy white.

Key Points

  • From screen to street, Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are embracing soft, dreamy whites as the go-to shade for beating the heat in style.
  • Whether its bikinis, power suits, ethnic wear, or casual co-ords, white works across bold, elegant, and comfy fashion moods.
  • Stars like Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt show how breathable fabrics, minimal styling, and clean silhouettes make white outfits both practical and effortlessly fashionable for summer.

Sharvari

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Alpha heroine Sharvari updates supermodel Naomi Campbell's wow-in-white vibe from Michael Jackson's In The Closet music video while flaunting her toned bod in a bra and bubble skirt.

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's textured white bikini is a summer postcard at its smouldering best.

 

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Lolo's easy, breezy kurta-pants set in pristine white is peak comfort fashion and the reason why her wardrobe is all year round our go-to for inspiration.

 

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika is a picture of summery delights in her lightly floral, lace trimmed dress paired with a jacket and sneakers.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi's embroidered ivory number aims for elegance and hotness in equal measure. And succeeds.

 

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Does summer fashion even count if a snug white tank and classic blue denim combo isn't part of the equation?

 

Diana Penty

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Classic territory yet there is much to love about Diana's off shouldered blouse and jeans.

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Movies, OTT, endorsements, awards, red carpets, the always on-the-go global star breathes easy in cotton white co-cords. How's that for comfy casuals done right?

 

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha's slick white pant suit teamed with an off-shouldered top adds a touch of pretty to her polished look.

 

Kajol

Kajol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Romancing the summer, in a dreamy white sari is every desi's right, highlights Kajol.

 

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

New bride Kritika will probably nod in agreement, sashaying in seven yards of gossamer kota from her home brand, Cinnabar.

 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Throw in a statement belt on a white slip dress for Alia's slinky, sassy exercise in sophistication.

 

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit Nene/Instagram

Madhuri's structured, buttoned yoke and pleated maxi skirt pays a wholesome ode to Pantone's colour of the year.

 

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya's dressy white grandeur in a cutwork lehenga and halter neck blouse shows off the shade's might in ethnic summer fashion.

 

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha's fancy mirror work garara is an immaculate reflection of her royal roots.

 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's floral, frilly little white dress models a modern mood.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

When Aditi Played A Double Role On The Runway
When Aditi Played A Double Role On The Runway
Aneet Has A 'Truly Special' Moment
Aneet Has A 'Truly Special' Moment
When Nimrat Kaur EXCLUSIVELY Posed For Rediff!
When Nimrat Kaur EXCLUSIVELY Posed For Rediff!
Malavika Dazzles In White
Malavika Dazzles In White
No Wonder Diana Could Not Stop Smiling!
No Wonder Diana Could Not Stop Smiling!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Disha Patani is too hot to handle0:29

Disha Patani is too hot to handle

Akshay Kumar makes a big revelation about his upcoming film 'Bhoot Bangla'4:57

Akshay Kumar makes a big revelation about his upcoming...

Kashmir's Hidden Tulip Paradise Blossoms in Anantnag3:54

Kashmir's Hidden Tulip Paradise Blossoms in Anantnag

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO