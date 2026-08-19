Ananya, Rashmika, Sanya Master The Sneaker Style

There's more to sneakers than sporty. They can be styled with all kinds of clothing and give the wearer a chic edge. Sukanya Verma shows you lots of footwear styles from these Bollywood fashionistas.
Key Points
- Mrunal Thakur pairs classic Onitsuka Mexico 66 sneakers with an oversized suit for a blend of coolness and comfort.
- Actresses like Keerthy Suresh and Sanya Malhotra are breaking traditional norms by wearing sneakers with ethnic wear like lehengas and saris.
- Rashmika Mandanna adds a playful pop of colour to an all-black outfit with bubblegum pink sneakers.
Ananya Panday
Ananya's trainers are just what the gym doctors recommend to stay fab and fit.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal's oversized suit combines coolness and comfort in perfect measure along with a classic Onitsuka Mexico 66 finishing touch.
Pratibha Ranta
The Laapataa Ladies girl sets casual goals, pairing her trendy kicks with a cute denim mini and sleeveless white tee.
Rashmika Mandanna
The Cocktail 2 heroine gives her all-black look a pop of playful in bubblegum pink sneakers.
Karisma Kapoor
Lolo's lady in pink linen dress and jacket gets a sporty spin in classic white shoes.
Sharvari
The ever-so-versatile sneaker sits pretty on Sharvari's every desi girl in comfy kurta and wide leg pants vibe.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara's trusty sneakers and neon green athleisure while she's out and about on a holiday makes for some hot and hip imagery.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya's bold and quirky print blazer and shorts coord finds a partner-in-crime in a pair of equally whimsical embellished shoes.
Keerthy Suresh
Sashaying in a floral lehenga and fashionable sneakers, Keerthy's desi Cinderella has no problem looking like the belle of the ball.
Sanya Malhotra
More power to Sanya for doing away with painful heels and slipping into breathable sneakers for her sari at a shaadi look.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff