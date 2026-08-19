Ananya, Rashmika, Sanya Master The Sneaker Style

There's more to sneakers than sporty. They can be styled with all kinds of clothing and give the wearer a chic edge. Sukanya Verma shows you lots of footwear styles from these Bollywood fashionistas.

Key Points Mrunal Thakur pairs classic Onitsuka Mexico 66 sneakers with an oversized suit for a blend of coolness and comfort.

Actresses like Keerthy Suresh and Sanya Malhotra are breaking traditional norms by wearing sneakers with ethnic wear like lehengas and saris.

Rashmika Mandanna adds a playful pop of colour to an all-black outfit with bubblegum pink sneakers.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's trainers are just what the gym doctors recommend to stay fab and fit.

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal's oversized suit combines coolness and comfort in perfect measure along with a classic Onitsuka Mexico 66 finishing touch.

Pratibha Ranta

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

The Laapataa Ladies girl sets casual goals, pairing her trendy kicks with a cute denim mini and sleeveless white tee.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The Cocktail 2 heroine gives her all-black look a pop of playful in bubblegum pink sneakers.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Lolo's lady in pink linen dress and jacket gets a sporty spin in classic white shoes.

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

The ever-so-versatile sneaker sits pretty on Sharvari's every desi girl in comfy kurta and wide leg pants vibe.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's trusty sneakers and neon green athleisure while she's out and about on a holiday makes for some hot and hip imagery.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya's bold and quirky print blazer and shorts coord finds a partner-in-crime in a pair of equally whimsical embellished shoes.

Keerthy Suresh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Sashaying in a floral lehenga and fashionable sneakers, Keerthy's desi Cinderella has no problem looking like the belle of the ball.

Sanya Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

More power to Sanya for doing away with painful heels and slipping into breathable sneakers for her sari at a shaadi look.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff