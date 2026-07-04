Ananya Panday's Beautiful Greek Holiday

Ananya Panday delighted fans by sharing stunning photographs and videos from her five-day Greek holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Key Points Ananya Panday shared photographs and videos from her five-day holiday in Greece on Instagram.

Her post showcased beautiful beach views, sunny days by the sea, scenic spots, and tasty food.

Ananya described the trip as 'The most beautiful five days with the most beautiful people... so much to learn about the earth and people and ourselves.'

Ananya Panday has shared pictures and videos from her holiday in Greece on Instagram. The pictures range from beautiful beach views, scenic spots, delicious-looking food, and happy moments with friends.

A Journey of Discovery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya(@ananyapanday)

Ananya captions the pictures, 'The most beautiful five days with the most beautiful people... so much to learn about the earth and people and ourselves.'

Sure looks like Ananya had a memorable holiday!

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Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff