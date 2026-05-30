Ananya Panday's Beautiful French Vacation

Ananya Panday delights fans by sharing stunning photographs from her French vacation with sister Rysa Panday, celebrating Rysa's graduation and showcasing memorable moments together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Key Points Ananya Panday posted picturesque photos from her French holiday with sister Rysa Panday.

The sisters were seen enjoying tourist spots, sunny weather and meals.

Some images featured Chanel products, highlighting Ananya's association with the luxury brand.

Ananya Panday shared lovely photographs from her trip to France with her sister, Rysa Panday.

The pictures show the sisters spending quality time together and visiting popular tourist spots. Some of the photographs also feature Chanel products, the luxury brand Ananya works with.

Sharing pictures, Ananya wrote, 'Life is beautiful.'

Vacation Highlights and Upcoming Projects

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Ananya and Rysa are seen enjoying sunny weather, eating pizza, and posing with flowers.

Rysa's Graduation and Family Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Rysa graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in video and photographic arts. Ananya attended the graduation ceremony along with their parents, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday.

Earlier, Ananya had shared graduation photos with the caption, 'My chuchu is a graduate + a few of my favourite things.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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