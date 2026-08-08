Ananya Panday Looks Like A Marathi Mulgi

Bollywood joined their counterparts in Marathi cinema and cheered them on at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 in Mumbai.

Ata Thambaycha Naay! won eight awards including Best Film, Best Director (Shivraj Waichal) and Best Supporting Actor (Siddharth Jadhav) while Dashavtar won five awards including Best Actor, and Best Debut Director.

Key Points Ananya Panday turned heads in a traditional Paithani sari while presenting the Best Debut Female joint award to Sajiri Joshi for April May 99 and Ishita Deshmukh for Gondhal.

Dilip Prabhavalkar won Best Actor for his critically acclaimed role in Dashavatar, Amruta Subhash shared the Best Actress for Jarann with Hruta Durgule for Aarpar.

Ananya Panday wears a traditional Paithani sari for the occasion. She presented the Best Debut Female joint award to Sajiri Joshi for April May 99 and Ishita Deshmukh for Gondhal.

Aaditi Pohankar.

Aditi Sarangdhar.

Chhaya Kadam.

Varsha Usgaonkar.

Rinku Rajguru.

Madhurima Tulli.

Kishori Shahane.

Pooja Sawant.

Siddharth Jadhav won the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Dilip Prabhavalkar won the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for Dashavatar.

The Best Music Album was awarded to Gulraj Singh and Saurabh Bhalerao for Ata Thambaycha Naay!

The Best Make-Up was awarded to Rohit Mahadik for Dashavatar.

Cinematographer Mahesh Limaye is working on the forthcoming film Ramayana.

Vikram Phadnis.

Priya Indulkar and Siddharth Menon.

Jayshri and Umesh Jagtap.

Sarita Jadhav and Bharat Jadhav.

Bhushan Patil.

Amruta Fadnavis.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff