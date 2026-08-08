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Ananya Panday Looks Like A Marathi Mulgi

By REDIFF MOVIES August 08, 2026 14:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bollywood joined their counterparts in Marathi cinema and cheered them on at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 in Mumbai.

Ata Thambaycha Naay! won eight awards including Best Film, Best Director (Shivraj Waichal) and Best Supporting Actor (Siddharth Jadhav) while Dashavtar won five awards including Best Actor, and Best Debut Director.

Key Points

  • Ananya Panday turned heads in a traditional Paithani sari while presenting the Best Debut Female joint award to Sajiri Joshi for April May 99 and Ishita Deshmukh for Gondhal.
  • Dilip Prabhavalkar won Best Actor for his critically acclaimed role in Dashavatar, Amruta Subhash shared the Best Actress for Jarann with Hruta Durgule for Aarpar.
 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wears a traditional Paithani sari for the occasion. She presented the Best Debut Female joint award to Sajiri Joshi for April May 99 and Ishita Deshmukh for Gondhal.

 

Aaditi Pohankar

Aaditi Pohankar.

 

Aditi Sarangdhar

Aditi Sarangdhar.

 

Chhaya Kadam

Chhaya Kadam.

 

Varsha Usgaonkar

Varsha Usgaonkar.

 

Rinku Rajguru

Rinku Rajguru.

 

Madhurima Tulli

Madhurima Tulli.

 

Kishori Shahane

Kishori Shahane.

 

Pooja Sawant

Pooja Sawant.

 

Siddharth Jadhav

Siddharth Jadhav won the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for Ata Thambaycha Naay!

 

Dilip Prabhavalkar

Dilip Prabhavalkar won the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for Dashavatar.

 

Gulraj Singh, Saurabh Bhalerao

The Best Music Album was awarded to Gulraj Singh and Saurabh Bhalerao for Ata Thambaycha Naay!

 

Rohit Mahadik

The Best Make-Up was awarded to Rohit Mahadik for Dashavatar.

 

Mahesh Limaye

Cinematographer Mahesh Limaye is working on the forthcoming film Ramayana.

 

Vikram Phadnis

Vikram Phadnis.

 

Priya Indulkar and Siddharth Menon

Priya Indulkar and Siddharth Menon.

 

Umesh Jagtap with wife Jayshri

Jayshri and Umesh Jagtap.

 

Bharat Jadhav with wife Sarita Jadhav

Sarita Jadhav and Bharat Jadhav.

 

Bhushan Patil

Bhushan Patil.

 

P

Amruta Fadnavis.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Ata Thambaycha NaayDashavtarAnanya PandayBest FilmPaithani

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