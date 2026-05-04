Ananya's Fashionable Day Out With Boman Irani

A pet project that started during the lockdown has bloomed into a global community.

Boman Irani started Spiral Bound in 2020, a platform to mentor budding writers and directors, and the project today reportedly has more than 2,000 members with 865 sessions, both online and offline. On May 1, film folk got together to celebrate its sixth anniversary in Mumbai.

Key Points Spiral Bound is a free screenwriting mentorship initiative founded by Boman Irani.

Launched during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, it has evolved from informal Zoom calls into a global community for aspiring writers and filmmakers.

Boman hosted a star-studded gala in Mumbai to celebrate the initiative's success and its sixth anniversary.

Ananya Panday keeps it stylish in a Chanel outfit.

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal.

Mukul Chadha with Rasika Dugal.

Pratik Gandhi and Bhamini Oza.

Gajraj Rao with wife Sanjana.

Aamir Khan with son Junaid Khan.

Abhishek Bachchan.

Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Dia Mirza.

Farah Khan.

Aisha Sharma.

Sakshi Tanwar.

Ashnoor Kaur.

Jackie Shroff.

Ishaan Khatter.

Anil Kapoor.

Anupam Kher.

Babil Khan.

Rajkummar Hirani.

Ishwak Singh.

Imtiaz Ali.

Ravie Dubey.

Javed Akhtar was the chief guest at the event.

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia Irani, Ramesh Sippy with Kiran Juneja.

Sooraj Barjatya.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff