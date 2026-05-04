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Home  » Movies » Ananya's Fashionable Day Out With Boman Irani

Ananya's Fashionable Day Out With Boman Irani

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 12:01 IST

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A pet project that started during the lockdown has bloomed into a global community.

Boman Irani started Spiral Bound in 2020, a platform to mentor budding writers and directors, and the project today reportedly has more than 2,000 members with 865 sessions, both online and offline. On May 1, film folk got together to celebrate its sixth anniversary in Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Spiral Bound is a free screenwriting mentorship initiative founded by Boman Irani.
  • Launched during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, it has evolved from informal Zoom calls into a global community for aspiring writers and filmmakers.
  • Boman hosted a star-studded gala in Mumbai to celebrate the initiative's success and its sixth anniversary.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday keeps it stylish in a Chanel outfit.

 

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha with Ali Fazal.

 

Mukul Chadha with Rasika Dugal

Mukul Chadha with Rasika Dugal.

 

Pratik Gandhi, Bhamini Oza

Pratik Gandhi and Bhamini Oza.

 

Gajraj Rao with wife Sanjana

Gajraj Rao with wife Sanjana.

 

Aamir Khan with son Junaid

Aamir Khan with son Junaid Khan.

 

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh.

 

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza.

 

Farah Khan

Farah Khan.

 

Aisha Sharma

Aisha Sharma.

 

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar.

 

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur.

 

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff.

 

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter.

 

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor.

 

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher.

 

Babil Khan

Babil Khan.

 

Rajkummar Hirani

Rajkummar Hirani.

 

Ishwak Singh

Ishwak Singh.

 

Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali.

 

Ravie Dubey

Ravie Dubey.

 

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar was the chief guest at the event.

 

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia and Ramesh Sippy with Kiran Juneja

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia Irani, Ramesh Sippy with Kiran Juneja.

 

Sooraj Barjatya width=

Sooraj Barjatya.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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