Ananya, Aneet, Ahaan Win Big

It was a big night for film and OTT stars at the News18 Showsha Reel awards 2026 in Mumbai.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandar won the Best Film Award, Popular Choice, while Black Warrant was named the Best Web Series.

Key Points Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday won Stars of the Year awards while Mohit Suri win the Best Director award for Saiyaara.

Ishaan Khatter won the Best Actor (Popular Choice) award for Homebound while Yami Gautam won Best Actress (Popular Choice) award for Haq.

Sanya Malhotra and Vishal Jethwa won the Jury awards for Best Actress and Best Actor for Mrs and Homebound respectively.

Ananya Panday won the Outstanding Performance award for her lawyer role in the courtroom drama Kesari: Chapter 2.

Madhuri Dixit won the Popular Choice award for playing the sinister serial killer in Nagesh Kukunoor's OTT series Mrs Deshpande.

Zahan Kapoor won Best Actor OTT (Popular Choice) for playing a rookie jailer in Black Warrant.

Mona Singh won the Best Actress OTT (Jury) award for her role in Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. The series also won the Best Ensemble Cast award and Best Casting award.

Aneet Padda won the Star of the Year (Female) for Saiyaara while the film's director Mohit Suri won the Best Director (Popular Choice) award.

Ahaan Panday won the Star of the Year (Male) for Saiyaara.

Sanya Malhotra won the Best Actress (Jury) award for her powerful performance in Mrs.

The Best Director (Jury) award went to Reema Kagti for Superboys of Malegaon.

Vishal Jethwa won the Best Actor (Jury) award for his tragic turn in Homebound while its director Neeraj Ghaywan won the Best Screenplay award.

Shubhangi Dutta won the Best Actor Debut (Female) for Tanvi the Great.

Smita Thackeray with her son Aaishvary Thackeray, who won the Best Actor Debut (Male) for Nishaanchi.

Saumya Tandon and Sheeba Chaddha shared the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for Dhurandar and Haq respectively.

The Best Supporting Actor (Male) award was awarded to Vineet Kumar Singh for his performance in the historical epic Chhaava.

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor OTT (Jury) award for his portrayal of Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man 3.

Pankaj Tripathi won the Best Actor in a Comic Role for his performance in Metro... In Dino.

Rakesh Bedi received the Extraordinary Performance of the Year award for his entertaining role in Dhurandhar.

Anupam Kher with Ishaan Khatter.

Director Suparn S Varma was recognised with a Jury Special Mention for Haq.

Reel Icon awards was presented to legends Shabana Azmi, seen here with Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, Asha Parekh, and Farida Jalal.

Asha Parekh.

Sachet Tandon with wife Parampara Tandon.

Faheem Abdullah and Sachet Tandon shared the Best Playback Singer award -- Faheem won for the Saiyaara title track as well as Awara Angaraa; Sachet won for Humsafar, both from Saiyaara.

The Best Music award was presented to the team behind Saiyaara including Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi and Vishal Mishra.

Shilpa Rao won Best Playback Singer (Female) for Ul Jalool Ishq.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK won the Best Director (OTT) award for The Family Man 3.

Mahima Choudhry.

Aahana Kumra.

Mahira Sharma.

Surveen Chawla.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Tanvi Azmi.

Aditi Bhatia (The Kerala Story 2).

Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kailash Kher.

Chunky Panday.

Rajat Bedi.

Ejaz Khan.

Danish Pandor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff