Ananya Leaves Her Heart In New York

Kriti's gym ready... Anushka's lost in thought... Disha raises the temperature...
Ananya Panday lives it up in New York and writes, '48hrs in NYC, nothing quite like it.'
'Let the beauty of sunrise keep ur heart warm,' says Karisma Kapoor.
Kriti Sanon gives gym time some colour.
Anushka Sharma is lost in thought.
Disha Patani raises the temperature.
Mrunal Thakur, who is back in Mumbai, is 'mentally' still in New York.
Anusha Dandekar has a life lesson: 'Life is just a dream... so be rest assured the nightmares in between end.'
Hina Khan misses the beach.
Tanishaa Mukerji has a message: 'I'm looking, are you? looking at the green colours in nature improves our eyesight -- no scientific explanation why!'