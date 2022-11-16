News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ananya Leaves Her Heart In New York

Ananya Leaves Her Heart In New York

By Rediff Movies
November 16, 2022 17:15 IST
Kriti's gym ready... Anushka's lost in thought... Disha raises the temperature...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday lives it up in New York and writes, '48hrs in NYC, nothing quite like it.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Let the beauty of sunrise keep ur heart warm,' says Karisma Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon gives gym time some colour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma is lost in thought.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani raises the temperature.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur, who is back in Mumbai, is 'mentally' still in New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anusha Dandekar/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar has a life lesson: 'Life is just a dream... so be rest assured the nightmares in between end.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan misses the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji has a message: 'I'm looking, are you? looking at the green colours in nature improves our eyesight -- no scientific explanation why!'

Relief for dog-lovers as SC tones down order on strays
What's Modi Discussing With Gita?
G20 statement shows divergence on Russia-Ukraine war
G20 statement echoes Modi, says this era not of war
Karnataka Jesuit school under fire for playing azaan
Active Covid cases in India dip to 7,561
Warrant out for ATS officer in Malegaon blast case
