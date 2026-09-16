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Ananya, Khushi, Shanaya Glam Up Ambani's Ganesh Celebration

By PATCY N Updated: September 16, 2026 07:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bollywood's biggest names gathered at the Ambani family's Antilia residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Key Points

  • The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia was a star-studded affair.
  • Ananya Panday, Khushi Kaoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan were present at the celebrations.
  • Ritiesh and Genelia Deshmukh, Boman and Zenobia Irani, Mana and Suniel Shetty, Ayesha with Jackie Shroff visited Antilia.
 

Many, many movie stars visited the Ambani residence, Antilla, in south Mumbai on Monday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan looked gorgeous in traditional wear.

 

Ananya Panday

 

Ananya Panday.

 

Khushi Kapoor

 

Khushi Kapoor.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

 

Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Rasha Thadani

 

Rasha Thadani.

 

Anjini Dhawan

 

Anjini Dhawan.

 

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

 

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon.

 

Rekha

 

Rekha.

 

Vedika Pinto

 

Vedika Pinto.

 

Ranveer Singh

 

Ranveer Singh.

 

Mana and Suniel Shetty

 

Mana and Suniel Shetty.

 

Ayesha Shroff with Jackie Shroff

 

Ayesha and Jackie Shroff.

 

Sanjay Dutt

 

Sanjay Dutt.

 

Anil Kapoor

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Arjun Kapoor with Boney Kapoor

 

Arjun Kapoor with his father Boney Kapoor.

 

Veer Pahariya

 

Veer Pahariya.

 

Karan Johar

 

Karan Johar.

 

Kiran Rao

 

Kiran Rao.

 

Manish Malhotra

 

Manish Malhotra.

 

Chunky Panday

 

Chunky Panday.

 

Madhuri Dixit with Dr Sriram Nene

 

Madhuri Dixit with Dr Sriram Nene.

 

Anupama Chopra with Vidhu Vinod Chopra

 

Anupama Chopra with Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

 

Jeetendra with daughter Ektaa Ravie Kapoor

 

Jeetendra and daughter Ektaa Kapoor.

 

Anu Malik with wife Anju and daughter Anmol and Ada

 

Anu Malik with his wife Anju and daughters Anmol and Ada.

 

Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh

 

Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

 

Punit Malhotra

 

Punit Malhotra.

 

Meezaan with sister Alaviaa Jafri

 

Meezaan with his sister Alaviaa Jafri.

 

Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita Tanwar

 

Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita Tanwar.

 

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia

 

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia.

 

Atlee with Krishna Priya

 

Atlee with wife Krishna Priya.

 

Adnan Sami with wife Roya Fariyabi and daughter Medina

 

Adnan Sami with wife Roya Fariyabi and daughter Medina.

 

Rajkumar Hirani with wife Manjeet and son Vir

 

Rajkumar Hirani with wife Manjeet and son Vir.

 

Kailash Kher

 

Kailash Kher.

 

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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AmbaniKhushiShanaya KapoorGanesh ChaturthiRasha

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