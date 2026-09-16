Ananya, Khushi, Shanaya Glam Up Ambani's Ganesh Celebration

Bollywood's biggest names gathered at the Ambani family's Antilia residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Key Points The Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia was a star-studded affair.

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kaoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anjini Dhawan were present at the celebrations.

Ritiesh and Genelia Deshmukh, Boman and Zenobia Irani, Mana and Suniel Shetty, Ayesha with Jackie Shroff visited Antilia.

Many, many movie stars visited the Ambani residence, Antilla, in south Mumbai on Monday to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan looked gorgeous in traditional wear.

Ananya Panday.

Khushi Kapoor.

Shanaya Kapoor.

Rasha Thadani.

Anjini Dhawan.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon.

Rekha.

Vedika Pinto.

Ranveer Singh.

Mana and Suniel Shetty.

Ayesha and Jackie Shroff.

Sanjay Dutt.

Anil Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor with his father Boney Kapoor.

Veer Pahariya.

Karan Johar.

Kiran Rao.

Manish Malhotra.

Chunky Panday.

Madhuri Dixit with Dr Sriram Nene.

Anupama Chopra with Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Jeetendra and daughter Ektaa Kapoor.

Anu Malik with his wife Anju and daughters Anmol and Ada.

Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Punit Malhotra.

Meezaan with his sister Alaviaa Jafri.

Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita Tanwar.

Boman Irani with wife Zenobia.

Atlee with wife Krishna Priya.

Adnan Sami with wife Roya Fariyabi and daughter Medina.

Rajkumar Hirani with wife Manjeet and son Vir.

Kailash Kher.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff