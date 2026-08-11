Ananya, Kareena, Suhana Look WOW In This 'Strapless' Trend

Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan are setting a new fashion trend by pairing traditional saris with modern, strapless blouses, offering a bold and glamorous twist to ethnic wear.

Key Points Bollywood actresses are increasingly adopting the strapless blouse and sari combination, merging traditional and contemporary styles.

Ananya Pandey showcases a smoking twist on the traditional paithani sari with an embellished strapless blouse.

The trend is being embraced by various actresses: Tripti Dimri, Manushi Chillar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul Preet.

There's a series of strapless blouses and sari appearances dazzling the Bollywood fashion scene. Sukanya Verma picks the best ones.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya's lightly embellished strapless blouse offers a smoking twist on the traditional paithani sari, flower-tied bun look.

Triptii Dimri

Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

The Maa Behen beauty's all-fuchsia fantasy benefits from her sweetheart neck corset in the same colour.

Manushi Chillar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Trust the former beauty queen to raise the mercury in a lacy, icy-hued sari paired with a strapless blouse and a plunging neckline.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Nothing announces queen like Bebo in this strappy blouse and sequined party sari combo.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Ribbon in hair, bangles in hand, Wamiqa's retro feel in a pistachio green organza gets a modern update in a shocking pink off shoulder blouse.

Tara Sutaria

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Making heads turn with her bold avatar in the Toxic trailer, Tara cuts a regal picture in her pearl coloured sari number.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi joins the strappy blouse bandwagon draped in a dreamy periwinkle blue chiffon.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Of the many outings of the Alpha star in a strapless blouse and sari, this one has got to be the most dazzling of them all.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya's bodice evoking strapless blouse in an all-white avatar is east meets west at its sultriest.

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Before we catch Rakul playing Ravan's sister Shurpanakha and the reason for a good deal of its conflict in Ramayana, here's the actress demonstrating a trendsetting option to a shuddh desi look.

Suhana Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

After testing OTT waters with The Archies, SRK's laadli beti makes her big screen debut alongside the superstar in King. While the verdict on that is still to come out, she sure looks swell in a strapless blouse and sari look.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff