Ananya Gets Ready To Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 17, 2024 16:14 IST
2023 ended on a sweet note with OTT original film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, wowing critics and audiences alike. Now, its makers are celebrating it with a success party.

Ananya Panday is a revelation in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and as our review says, it's high time the girl got her due.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya look good together, and though we have seen them twice before (including Gehraiyaan), we need to see them play a proper romantic couple on screen pronto!

 

Who knew Adarsh Gourav had so many layers of hidden talent?!

 

Anya Singh gives us a glimpse of her onscreen foxy look at the party.

 

Director Arjun Varain Singh brings his girlfriend Hitaali along.

 

Producers Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani join the actors.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

