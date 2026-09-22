Home  » Movies » Ananya, Alia, Deepika's Gorgeous Ganpati Fashion

Ananya, Alia, Deepika's Gorgeous Ganpati Fashion

By NAMRATA THAKKER September 22, 2026 09:04 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Bollywood celebs showcased an array of stylish festive looks during this year's Ganpati celebrations, ranging from traditional saris to modern ensembles, setting new trends in festive fashion.

Key Points

  • Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone sported custom designer outfits, highlighting intricate details and elegant silhouettes.
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mouni Roy opted for traditional glamour with stunning saris and statement accessories.
  • Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Gurmeet Chaudhary made fashion statements with understated luxury and floral patterns.

From graceful saris and vibrant ethnic ensembles to modern festive looks, Bollywood celebrities have been serving some of their most stylish looks during this year's Ganpati celebrations.

Namrata Thakker looks at celebrities who have been slaying festive fashion.

 

Leading Ladies' Festive Flair

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt wears a custom yellow kurta set from the House Of Masaba layered with a patchwork dupatta in the shades of ice blue and bright yellow, featuring intricate hand-embroidered zardozi work.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks beautiful in her asymmetrical dark pink beaded kurta teamed with mustard lehriya farshi pant and neon pink embellished stole.

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra Coutour/ Instagram

Just a day before she gave birth to her younger daughter, Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's famous Siddivinayak temple in a custom Mayyur Girotra ensemble.

Traditional Glamour and Modern Chic

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their chilren Samiksha, Viaan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Draped in a stunning gold sari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra stands out from the rest of her family, twinning in pink.

 

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy /Instagram

From her delicate gajra and elegant white sari to those statement earrings, Mouni Roy's festive look screams grace.

 

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

New mommy Karishma Tanna keeps it chic and comfortable in an easy-breezy designer outfit, as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

 

Surbhi Jyoti

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti makes a statement in a soft pink Banarasi kurta set featuring a wide-leg sharara and a contrasting lime dupatta priced at Rs 27,550.

Men's Style Statements

Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ranveer Singh steps out in minimalistic suave fashion, acing an understated look.

 

Riteish Deshmukh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

With his desi Ganesh Chaturthi look, Riteish Deshmukh proves that even men can easily pull off floral prints.

 

Gurmeet Chaudhary

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmeet Chaudhary/Instagram

Gurmeet Chaudhary dons a navy-blue georgette kurta set from Kun The Label, featuring intricate thread work, a perfect pick for festive or wedding occasions. The ensemble is priced at Rs 14,995.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

GanpatiGraceAlia BhattAnanya PandayDeepika Padukone

More From Rediff

Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar Review: Emotional Roller-Coaster

Zakir Khan's Papa Yaar Review: Emotional Roller-Coaster
It's A Medical Miracle Review: Confused Thriller

It's A Medical Miracle Review: Confused Thriller
Law And Order Review: Criminally Bad!

Law And Order Review: Criminally Bad!

Related Stories

Mumbai's Oldest, Richest Ganpati Pandals

Mumbai's Oldest, Richest Ganpati Pandals

Quick Links

Shilpa Shetty KundraMouni RoyRanveer SinghRiteish DeshmukhGurmeet Chaudhary

Web Stories

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out

What Makes Oppo K14 Lite Stand Out
10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments

10 Unforgettable Monsoon Moments
What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers

What Samsung Galaxy A07s Offers