Ananya, Alia, Deepika's Gorgeous Ganpati Fashion

Bollywood celebs showcased an array of stylish festive looks during this year's Ganpati celebrations, ranging from traditional saris to modern ensembles, setting new trends in festive fashion.

Key Points Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone sported custom designer outfits, highlighting intricate details and elegant silhouettes.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Mouni Roy opted for traditional glamour with stunning saris and statement accessories.

Ranveer Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, and Gurmeet Chaudhary made fashion statements with understated luxury and floral patterns.

From graceful saris and vibrant ethnic ensembles to modern festive looks, Bollywood celebrities have been serving some of their most stylish looks during this year's Ganpati celebrations.

Namrata Thakker looks at celebrities who have been slaying festive fashion.

Leading Ladies' Festive Flair

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt wears a custom yellow kurta set from the House Of Masaba layered with a patchwork dupatta in the shades of ice blue and bright yellow, featuring intricate hand-embroidered zardozi work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks beautiful in her asymmetrical dark pink beaded kurta teamed with mustard lehriya farshi pant and neon pink embellished stole.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra Coutour/ Instagram

Just a day before she gave birth to her younger daughter, Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's famous Siddivinayak temple in a custom Mayyur Girotra ensemble.

Traditional Glamour and Modern Chic

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Draped in a stunning gold sari, Shilpa Shetty Kundra stands out from the rest of her family, twinning in pink.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy /Instagram

From her delicate gajra and elegant white sari to those statement earrings, Mouni Roy's festive look screams grace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

New mommy Karishma Tanna keeps it chic and comfortable in an easy-breezy designer outfit, as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti makes a statement in a soft pink Banarasi kurta set featuring a wide-leg sharara and a contrasting lime dupatta priced at Rs 27,550.

Men's Style Statements

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ranveer Singh steps out in minimalistic suave fashion, acing an understated look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram

With his desi Ganesh Chaturthi look, Riteish Deshmukh proves that even men can easily pull off floral prints.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmeet Chaudhary/Instagram

Gurmeet Chaudhary dons a navy-blue georgette kurta set from Kun The Label, featuring intricate thread work, a perfect pick for festive or wedding occasions. The ensemble is priced at Rs 14,995.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff