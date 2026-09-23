Anant Nag: 'This Award Does Not Belong To Me Alone'

'This award does not belong to me alone, but to everyone who has worked with me tirelessly including directors, producers, costume, makeup, assistant directors, dialogue writers and others.'

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with Anant Nag, here and below. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashtrapati Bhavan

Anant Nag was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award -- India's highest honour for cinematic achievement -- on Tuesday evening at the National Film Awards ceremony in Kavadia, Gujarat.

As Nag made his way to the stage, the auditorium rose to its feet.

Among those applauding him were fellow awardees Mammootty, Dhanush, Sanjay Mishra, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar and Kartik Aaryan among others.

Nag recalled his five-decade-long career and described Karnataka as his 'Karmabhoomi' and India as his 'dharmabhoomi.'

In his acceptance speech, the actor reflected on the origins of his acting career which began with theatrical plays in Mumbai at the age of 12 years.

'It's a great honour to be here with you, and I am trying to digest the majesty of this function. I have not attended many, or perhaps any, such gatherings, but I am very happy to be with you all today.'

'I grew up in an ashram up to 12 years after that I was sent to Mumbai. I got a chance to act in a play and then my career started but I can't say career because then I had no idea what would happen in the future,' Nag added.

'This award does not belong to me alone'

The actor shared that his stint in theatrical plays served as a 'training ground' for him to try his luck in Indian cinema. However, after a while, Nag decided to pursue his acting career in Kannada cinema.

'Thereafter my career started as an actor. In five years I acted in about 50 different plays which was my training ground as such and then I was called to play some roles in cinemas. First in Kannada then in Hindi with Shyam Benegal and many others.

'Although I did act in many Hindi films, the atmosphere for new-age films, commercial films and other opportunities in Karnataka was great. So I thought, let me move to Bangalore and settle there, and that became my karmabhoomi I was invited to do many films in other languages as well, and I went there as an ambassador of Karnataka.'

'At this point, I would like to remember all the people who have been with me throughout this career of 50-55 years. This award does not belong to me alone, but to everyone who has worked with me tirelessly including directors, producers, costume, makeup, assistant directors, dialogue writers and others.'

'It belongs to the millions of people who have opened their hearts and minds to my characters over the last five-and-a-half decades.

'This great country has been my janmabhoomi, Karnataka my karmabhoomi and Bharat my dharmabhoomi. Once again, I thank you all, all the people of India who have been my great benefactors.'

Watch: Anant Nag's speech

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff. Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra/Rediff