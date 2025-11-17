HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 'One By One They All Are Leaving Us'

'One By One They All Are Leaving Us'

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 11:58 IST

x

'A most sad moment, filled only now with condolence and prayer.'

IMAGE: Kamini Kaushal in Kabir Singh.

Amitabh Bachchan mourned the loss of veteran actor Kamini Kaushal, who passed away at the age of 98 on November 14.

Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, 'And another loss. A dear family friend of the days of yore, when there was no Partition. Kamini Kaushalji, legendary artist, an icon, who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained with us till the very last.'

The actor recalled the relationship between Kamini Kaushal's family and his mother, Teji Bachchan.

'Her family and Maaji's families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre-Partition Punjab. Kaminiji's elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji. They were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like-minded friends,' Amitabh added.

'A most pleasant, warm, affectionate and talented artist has left us at the age of 98. An era of great remembrance gone, not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity. One by one they all are leaving us. A most sad moment, filled only now with condolence and prayer.'

 

Shahid Kapoor also paid a heartfelt tribute to Kamini Kaushal, with whom he worked in Kabir Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Shahid said, 'She was such a wonderful soul and working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege.'

'She brought a lot of warmth and dignity to Kabir Singh and she will always be remembered for being a fantastic artist. When I worked with her, she was so sharp and professional. She was kind and warm. May her soul rest in peace.'

Kamini Kaushal's final rites were performed on November 15, with an intimate gathering of family members in attendance. Her elder son Vidhur performed the last rites.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98
Actress Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98
The Must Read Kamini Kaushal Interview
The Must Read Kamini Kaushal Interview
'I Was Passionate About Acting But...'
'I Was Passionate About Acting But...'
Hema Malini: 'So Far Dharamji Is Okay'
Hema Malini: 'So Far Dharamji Is Okay'
Music In Minutes: The Shankar-Jaikishan Story
Music In Minutes: The Shankar-Jaikishan Story

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 2

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

webstory image 3

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

VIDEOS

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits Sabarimala as Mandala-Makaravilakku opens0:53

Newly appointed TDB President K Jayakumar IAS visits...

Sanctum Sanctorum of Sabarimala Temple opens for Mandala Makaravilakku pilgrimage this season1:54

Sanctum Sanctorum of Sabarimala Temple opens for Mandala...

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victims parents accuse CBI of investigative lapses2:14

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victims parents accuse...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO