IMAGE: Kamini Kaushal in Kabir Singh.

Amitabh Bachchan mourned the loss of veteran actor Kamini Kaushal, who passed away at the age of 98 on November 14.

Taking to his blog, the actor wrote, 'And another loss. A dear family friend of the days of yore, when there was no Partition. Kamini Kaushalji, legendary artist, an icon, who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained with us till the very last.'

The actor recalled the relationship between Kamini Kaushal's family and his mother, Teji Bachchan.

'Her family and Maaji's families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre-Partition Punjab. Kaminiji's elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji. They were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like-minded friends,' Amitabh added.

'A most pleasant, warm, affectionate and talented artist has left us at the age of 98. An era of great remembrance gone, not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity. One by one they all are leaving us. A most sad moment, filled only now with condolence and prayer.'

Shahid Kapoor also paid a heartfelt tribute to Kamini Kaushal, with whom he worked in Kabir Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Shahid said, 'She was such a wonderful soul and working with her was just a pleasure and a privilege.'

'She brought a lot of warmth and dignity to Kabir Singh and she will always be remembered for being a fantastic artist. When I worked with her, she was so sharp and professional. She was kind and warm. May her soul rest in peace.'

Kamini Kaushal's final rites were performed on November 15, with an intimate gathering of family members in attendance. Her elder son Vidhur performed the last rites.

