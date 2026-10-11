Amitabh@84: 'Why Are People Keen To Retire Me?

'Why should I think of giving up?'

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Key Points 'I'm grateful that I still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit.'

'I have come to the jaws of death and then being pulled back. Someone somewhere has protected me all these years.'

'I've never known how to market myself. But I think if you look at my career graph you'll see there have been very few other actors with this kind of variety.'

When I wish him a happy celebratory birthday Indian cinema's biggest superstar replies, "What is there to celebrate? It's a day like any other day? I'm grateful that I still working, that my body is able to keep pace with my spirit," he says humbly urging his well-wishers to wish and pray for his good health.

Bachchan Saab recalls his childhood birthdays when his father, the great poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan would always write and recite a poem for him.

"It was a family tradition. But this tradition took an entirely new definition when after my near-fatal accident in 1984 (when Mr Bachchan nearly lost his life after a mis-aimed punch in his solar plexus while shooting Manmohan Desai's Coolie) my father recited my birthday poem. It was like a new life for me. While reading the poem my father broke down. It was the only time I've seen him like that."

Having known the man and the myth for more than 25 years, I can safely say, Amitabh Bachchan has a long way to go before he retires.

"Why should I think of giving up? Do you plan to stop writing in the near future?" he challenges me. "Why are people so keen to retire me from my work?"

I mumble something about no one wanting him to retire. Bachchan Saab is unrelenting, unyielding. He has been seriously indisposed a number of times.

"I have come to the jaws of death and then being pulled back. Someone somewhere has protected me all these years."

About his longevity as an actor , Bachchan Saab says, "I have no idea about what sells and what doesn't. I'm bad with economics and finance. I've never known how to market myself. But I think if you look at my career graph you'll see there have been very few other actors with this kind of variety.

"I started with K A Abbas and Hrishikesh Mukherjee doing more sensitive cinema. Then Salim-Javed wrote my more commercial films.

"Wherever there was a Deewaar there was an Amar Akbar Anthony. Where there was a Muqaddar Ka Sikandar there was also a Chupke Chupke.

"I have done a more serious kind of cinema in Saudagar and Main Azaad Hoon to countermand criticisms of over-commercialisation."

He is content doing the work that he is. "I've now found acceptability as a senior character. So I'm taking it from there."

Why Amitabh Bachchan Won't Turn Director

Any plans of direction? "I can't even dream of it. Because I don't even know the craft well enough. Other creative people throw a gauntlet at me, and I pick it up. But that's it.

"It's difficult for me to go beyond that. On the sets, I provide inputs when I feel strongly about it and then leave it to the director to accept or reject my suggestions."

Bachchan Saab reveals his inputs are not accepted readily.

"Most of the time they reject my inputs. And happily those films have done well. So I feel my suggestions are not worth taking. Otherwise all my directors have been extremely compliant.

"But then I haven't been a difficult actor to work with me. I always believe the director is the captain of the ship."

Any unfulfilled wishes? "Oh, lots! To play the piano. To work with Guru Dutt. To spend more time with my family."

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff