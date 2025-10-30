Amitabh, Salman Reunite After 17 Years!

The crucial sequence in the film will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan together on screen for the first time since God Tussi Great Ho.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan will reunite for Apoorva Lakhia's Battle Of Galwan.

Apoorva Lakhia's underproduction war film Battle Of Galwan just got bigger.

The film, said to be Salman Khan's do-or-die effort at self-discipline and return to form, will now feature Amitabh Bachchan in a striking crucial cameo.

Although Lakhia is not allowed to speak of this casting coup, Subhash K Jha got his friend to discuss the scoop: "Apoorva is a very close friend of the Bachchans, not only Abhishek who is a buddy, but also Abhishek's mother Jayaji who dotes on Apoorva. The senior Bachchan is also very fond of Apoorva."

"When this role of a veteran soldier came up, it had to be Mr Bachchan. Apoorva texted the man, and that was it."

The crucial sequence in the film will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan together on screen for the first time since Rumi Jaffrey's God Tussi Great Ho in which the senior superstar played God.

