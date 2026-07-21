Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Surgery: 'Homecoming Is Most Difficult'

Amitabh Bachchan opens up about recent surgery: 'You are a revered champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan recently underwent surgery and was admitted to the ICU. He has since been discharged.

The 83-year-old actor described the post-hospital homecoming period as the 'most difficult phase' of his recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he recently underwent surgery and spent time in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), sharing that the most difficult part of his recovery began only after he returned home.

In a heartfelt blog post, the 83-year-old actor opened up about the physical, psychological and practical challenges of recuperation.

But he did not disclose the reason for the surgery or provide details about his medical condition.

'This homecoming period is the most difficult phase'

'In hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming,' Amitabh wrote on his blog.

'This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically.'

The actor shared a philosophical message about resilience in the face of adversity, comparing illness and setbacks to a champion confronting defeat: 'You are a revered champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life.'

'Some brave it.. some succumb'

Amitabh Bachchan reflected that while some people fight through difficult times and emerge stronger, others make peace with their circumstances.

'Some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually .. Nothing wrong by either.'

Bachchan concluded his note with a simple message for his readers: 'Be well, be happy.'

The actor's post sparked concern among fans, who flooded social media with wishes for his speedy recovery.

The Big B was last seen on the big screen in 2024's Kalki 2898 AD even as he hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati regularly. The 18th season of KBC premieres on August 10 and will stream on SonyLIV.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff