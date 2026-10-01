Amitabh Bachchan Injures Knee On KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan revealed he sustained a knee injury after slipping on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, leading him to host the popular quiz show while seated.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan on the KBC 18 set.

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan injured his knee after slipping during the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

The actor revealed the injury during Wednesday's episode, where he was seen seated instead of his usual standing position.

Bachchan, 83, assured viewers that the injury was not severe and he would recover soon.

On Wednesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he injured his knee after slipping during the shoot of the popular quiz show.

The actor gave the explanation, as he was seen seated during his opening monologue of the show, which he usually delivers while standing at the centre of the set.

'Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee,' Bachchan said, pointing to his left knee.

He added that he was delivering his monologue while sitting because he had a 'little bit of difficulty standing up'.

But the Big B assured viewers that the injury was not severe and that he would recover soon.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff