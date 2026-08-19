Amitabh Bachchan: I Used To Get Scolded A Lot

Amitabh Bachchan remembers the rejections and scolding he endured from directors during his early years in the film industry.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan was often told he lacked acting skills and was 'too tall', prompting suggestions to 'go back home'.

Bachchan recalled an instance where a director packed up shooting and asked him to leave the set for arriving late.

In Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the scolding from his early days in the movie industry.

The Big B was speaking with the guests on the episode: Commonwealth Games 2026 medalists Jhandu Kumar, Sharmila Dhankar, Asmita Dey and Lovlina Borgohain.

Early Career Challenges

IMAGE: From left: Commonwealth Games 2026 medalists Sharmila Dhankar, Asmita Dey, Jhandu Kumar, Lovlina Borgohain in Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Bonding over the rigour of training and discipline, a cheeky query from judo gold medalist Asmita Dey about directors scolding Amitabh Bachchan prompted the movie legend to reminisce about his early days of rejection and tough directors in Bollywood.

'Just like during our training, whenever we make a mistake or do something wrong, our coaches scold us. So Sir, when you do shows, did your directors scold you too?' Asmita asked Mr Bachchan,

'I used to get scolded a lot. In the beginning, I got scolded immensely -- 'You don't know anything, acting-wacting, you are too tall, go back home.' Then when I finally got work, it was 'Okay fine, stand over there and say the dialogue. Is this any way to deliver a dialogue?' They would direct me, and slowly I improved,' Mr Bachchan remembered.

Strict Discipline on Set

He also shared an instance when he was asked to leave the sets because he was late.

'Normally, I always try to reach the set on time, but once I got late. The director was standing outside the set. I arrived borrowing someone else's car since I didn't own one back then. He looked at me and said, 'Shooting is packed up; get out from here' and he asked me to leave.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff