Amitabh Bachchan Gets Bulletproof Shield For Sunday Darshan

Amitabh Bachchan has implemented a new security protocol for his weekly Sunday darshan, greeting fans from within a bulletproof shield.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan waves to fans from a protective shield at Jalsa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan now greets fans from behind a bulletproof shield during his weekly Sunday darshan.

The enhanced security measure follows a bomb threat e-mail allegedly targeting his bungalow in October.

Son Abhishek Bachchan accompanied him, standing watch over the crowd.

Amitabh Bachchan continued his weekly Sunday meeting with fans at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, but this time, he was seen greeting them from behind a bulletproof shell, reportedly added as an extra security measure.

The movie legend waved at fans and greeted them with his signature style.

He was accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan, who stood protectively behind his father, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd.

Security personnel were present at the spot.

Reason For The Protective Shield

Photograph: ANI Photo

The additional security arrangement comes after a bomb threat e-mail targeting the actor's bungalow was reported to the Mumbai police in October.

After the attack on Tiger Shroff, stars have been taking precautions and revving up their security arrangements.

Health Update

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan-- who turned 84 on October 11 -- shared an update about his health and said he needed more rest as he continued to recover.

The actor, who regularly interacts with fans through his blog, had earlier said that doctors had advised him to take a break from his usual online activities.

'Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,' he wrote.

Amitabh has been hosting the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, with the special Ramayana episode on October 29 and 30.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff