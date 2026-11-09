Amitabh Bachchan Ditches Bulletproof Shield

Amitabh Bachchan dumps bulletproof shield to greet adoring fans on Sunday.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan skipped his bulletproof glass enclosure to greet fans on Diwali.

The protective shield was reportedly installed a week prior due to heightened security alerts and a bomb threat.

Accompanied by son Abhishek Bachchan, the megastar addressed the crowd directly using a microphone for the first time.

On Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan delighted admirers by skipping his bulletproof glass enclosure during his Sunday meet-and-greet ritual outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

The transparent protective shield, which was reportedly installed a week prior following heightened security alerts and a bomb threat targeting his home, was noticeably absent on Sunday, November 8, 2026, evening.

Stepping out directly into the open alongside son Abhishek Bachchan, who stood closely behind him, the megastar chose to directly connect with the crowd for the Festival of Lights.

Instead of merely waving, Mr Bachchan addressed the cheering sea of fans using a microphone for the first time: "Aap sab logon ko pranaam karta hoon. Diwali ki shubhkaamnayein bhejta hoon. Aap sabke jeevan mein sukh, shanti aur samriddhi bani rahe. Aap sab logon ka bahut-bahut dhanyavaad."