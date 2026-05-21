Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Reply To 'Health Scare'

Amitabh Bachchan ignited social media curiosity with a cryptic late-night message on X, prompting speculation about his health.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic message on X, 'Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur,' sparking widespread fan speculation.

Fans are attempting to interpret the meaning, with some viewing it as philosophical and others finding it difficult to understand.

The cryptic post comes amid ongoing online reports claiming Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalised due to health issues.

Jaya Bachchan confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan is in fine health and at home after a routine check-up.

There has been speculation on Amitabh Bachchan's health, with fans and well-wishers panicking after news of his hospital visit went viral.

Here's a health update: The Big B is fine and back at home after spending a day in the hospital for routine checkups.

Jaya Bachchan, who is out of the country, confirms to Subhash K Jha, "Even I have been hearing all sorts of reports on his health. Where do they get their information? Amitji is home and in good health. The only time he gets restless is when he is not working. And that is very rare."

The Cryptic Message

A day after fans started speculating about his health, Amitabh Bachchan stirred social media curiosity by sharing a cryptic late-night message on X.

The 83-year-old actor posted under his trademark chronological tweet format: 'T 5747 - Bokhla gye log; vichar vyakt kiye - koi samjhein ya na samjhein, liye ke diye ban gye zarur.'

The statement roughly translates to, 'People got flustered; expressed thoughts -- whether understood or not, they certainly became like the givers for the taken.'

Within hours, the post drew tens of thousands of views and hundreds of responses, with users attempting to interpret the meaning behind the actor's words. While some followers viewed the message as a philosophical reflection on human behaviour and online discourse, others admitted they found the wording difficult to understand.

One user jokingly commented, 'Your thoughts are like that, which only your own mind can decode.'

With inputs from ANI

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff