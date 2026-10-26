Amitabh Bachchan Continues Sunday Darshan Despite Bomb Threat

Amitabh Bachchan upheld his cherished Sunday darshan tradition, greeting a massive crowd of fans outside his residence, amidst significantly heightened security following a recent bomb threat email.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa, his home in Juhu, north west Mumbai, October 25, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan continued his weekly Sunday darshan, greeting fans outside his Jalsa residence.

Mumbai police deployed additional personnel and set up strict barricades around the actor's bungalow.

Abhishek Bachchan accompanied his father, providing support during the public appearance.

Amitabh Bachchan continued his decades-old Sunday darshan tradition by greeting a massive crowd of fans outside his Jalsa residence in Juhu, north west Mumbai, under significantly heightened security.

Heightened Security Measures

Photograph: ANI Photo

The elevated security measures followed a bomb threat e-mail received on Friday by a school in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex and city Mayor Ritu Tawde's office.

The Mumbai police immediately stepped up security and deployed additional personnel to set up strict barricades outside the actor's residence. An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the e-mail and ascertain if the threat specifically pertained to Bachchan's Jalsa or Prateeksha bungalows.

A Tradition Unbroken

IMAGE: Fans wait behind police barriers. Photograph: ANI Photo

Despite the active security scare and recent health recovery adjustments, the 84-year-old actor refused to break his ritual.

Bachchan was accompanied by his protective son Abhishek Bachchan.

Hundreds of admirers stood patiently behind the police barriers, cheering and waving as the movie legend greeted them with folded hands in his signature style. The appearance provided immense reassurance to fans, as the Big B had recently posted on his Tumblr blog about requiring more rest and letting his body recover.

'Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering .. the human body and its uniqueness,' he had written.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff