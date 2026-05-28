Alpha: Alia Bhatt Stuns Bobby Deol!

'She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot.'

'I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it.'

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Key Points Bobby Deol expressed his enjoyment working on Alpha and praised Alia Bhatt's dedication to her action role.

Deol highlighted Alia's thorough preparation and investment in every scene, especially for the physically demanding action sequences.

Alpha is described as a refreshing action film featuring two female leads, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, performing action.

Bobby Deol shared that he thoroughly enjoyed shooting for Alpha and had a great experience working alongside Alia Bhatt.

Speaking about the film, Bobby said he had always wanted to collaborate with Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

'I'm very fond of Ranbir and Alia, and I always wanted to work with both of them. With Ranbir, I did Animal and now with Alia, I have now done Alpha. I had the best time working with both of them,' Bobby said in a statement.

'Alia is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I've worked with'

IMAGE: Bobby Deol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also featuring in pivotal parts.

Calling Alpha a refreshing project, Bobby added, 'It is quite amazing that we are making an action film in India like Alpha, featuring two girls doing action on screen. I like Alpha a lot because it is new, it is refreshing, and a new visual for the audience to watch in theatres.'

Bobby praised Alia's dedication and preparation for the physically demanding role. 'Alia is one of the most hardworking and sincere actors I've worked with. She comes to the set completely prepared, deeply invested in every scene,' Bobby said.

'She has never done this kind of action before, and I was amazed seeing how prepared she was for the shoot. I could see she was giving her all because action is hard to pull off, and she went for it,' Bobby added.

'We have a film that everyone should enjoy thoroughly'

Speaking about the film's action design, Bobby credited Producer Aditya Chopra and Director Shiv Rawail for aiming to create grounded and realistic action sequences.

'Adi and the director Shiv Rawail had a clear vision that action should look real and raw. So, it was a tough shoot for both of us, and I'm glad we have a film that everyone should sit back, relax, and hopefully enjoy thoroughly,' he said.

Shiv Rawail previously directed the series The Railway Men. Alpha marks the sixth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

Alpha is set to release in theatres on July 10, 2026 worldwide.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff