Allu Sirish and Nayanika's wedding festivities have officially commenced with a traditional pelli koduku ceremony in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun, Allu Shirish, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Anand Deverakonda. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Celebrities like Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna were present at the event.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika will get married on March 6.

The groom's older brother Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy were also present.

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marked their presence with a warm and cheerful appearance along with the former's brother Anand Devarkonda.

Allu Sirish-Nayanika's pre-wedding festivities start

On Sunday, Allu's pelli koduku ceremony was held at the family residence in Hyderabad.

The ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste, symbolising purification, blessings, and the transition into married life.

Following the ritual bath, the celebrations continued with the family and friends blessing the groom, offering gifts, and conveying their good wishes.

Watch: Allu Sirish's wedding unfolds

Guests at the wedding

Allu Arjun mingles with Vijay Deverakonda.

Renowned producer and father of the groom Allu Aravind blesses newlywed Rashmika.

Among the guests were Ram Charan...

And his wife Upasana Konidela and mother Surekha Konidala (extreme right).

Also present were Balachandra's wife Vasundhara (third from left) and other family members.

Allu Sirish with his cousin, Niharika Konidela.

Sai Dharam Tej.

About Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff