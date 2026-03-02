HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start

Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 02, 2026 14:16 IST

x

Allu Sirish and Nayanika's wedding festivities have officially commenced with a traditional pelli koduku ceremony in Hyderabad.

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

IMAGE: Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun, Allu Shirish, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna and Anand Deverakonda. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Vamsi Kaka/Instagram

Key Points

  • Allu Sirish and Nayanika's pre-wedding celebrations have started with the pelli koduku ceremony in Hyderabad.
  • Celebrities like Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Vijay Deverakonda, and Rashmika Mandanna were present at the event.
  • Allu Sirish and Nayanika will get married on March 6.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika's pre-wedding celebrations started with the pelli koduku ceremony in Hyderabad.

The groom's older brother Allu Arjun with wife Sneha Reddy were also present.

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna marked their presence with a warm and cheerful appearance along with the former's brother Anand Devarkonda.

 

Allu Sirish-Nayanika's pre-wedding festivities start

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

On Sunday, Allu's pelli koduku ceremony was held at the family residence in Hyderabad.

The ceremony began with the sacred mangala snanam, where the groom was ceremonially bathed and smeared with turmeric and sandalwood paste, symbolising purification, blessings, and the transition into married life.

Following the ritual bath, the celebrations continued with the family and friends blessing the groom, offering gifts, and conveying their good wishes.

Watch: Allu Sirish's wedding unfolds

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

 
Guests at the wedding

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

Allu Arjun mingles with Vijay Deverakonda.

 

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

Renowned producer and father of the groom Allu Aravind blesses newlywed Rashmika.

 

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

Among the guests were Ram Charan...

 

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

And his wife Upasana Konidela and mother Surekha Konidala (extreme right).

 

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

Also present were Balachandra's wife Vasundhara (third from left) and other family members.

 

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

Allu Sirish with his cousin, Niharika Konidela.

 

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

Sai Dharam Tej.

About Allu Sirish

Allu Sirish's wedding festivity

Allu Sirish made his debut as a lead actor with Gouravam in 2013.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika will tie the knot on March 6.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Telugu Actor Allu Sirish to Wed Nayanika on March 6
Telugu Actor Allu Sirish to Wed Nayanika on March 6
At Rashmika, Vijay's Haldi Ceremony
At Rashmika, Vijay's Haldi Ceremony
Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Festivities Start
Rashmika-Vijay's Wedding Festivities Start
Rashmika-Vijay To Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies
Rashmika-Vijay To Have 2 Wedding Ceremonies
Sirish: I didn't want a star-kid launch vehicle
Sirish: I didn't want a star-kid launch vehicle

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei0:50

Shia Muslims in Baramulla protest the killing of Iran's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO