Allu Arjun's Date With Japan

After Pushpa 2: The Rule got blockbuster status in 2024, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna have taken the film to Japan for its premiere.

Allu Arjun made the most of the trip by mixing business with pleasure, and took his family, including wife Allu Sneha Reddy, and children Arha and Ayaan, to explore the sights and sounds of the city.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Allu Arjun won over the locals by delivering popular dialogues from the Sukumar directorial in Japanese.

Rashmika did her bit too, and greeted the audience in Japanese.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, daughter Arha and son Ayaan visit every tourist's must-see, the Sensoji Temple, in Tokyo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Shopping in Ginza, Tokyo. Did she buy the Japani joota as well?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

A lovely family photograph.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Sneha with her son, in Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Arha takes her pick of the delicious-looking desserts.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff