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Allu Arjun's Family Visits Theatre Stampede Victim

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 14:22 IST

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Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind and wife Sneha Reddy visited the family of Sritej, a victim of the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere, offering continued medical and educational support.

Allu Arjun

IMAGE: Allu Arjun addresses a press conference at his residence in Hyderabad after the stampede. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind and wife Sneha Reddy visited Sritej, a victim of the Sandhya Theatre stampede, and his family.
  • The visit occurred 17 months after the stampede during the Pushpa 2 premiere, which resulted in one fatality and injuries.
  • Sritej has been receiving neurological care since the incident in 2024.
  • Allu Arjun's family has pledged ongoing medical and educational support for Sritej and his younger sister.
 

Seventeen months after the stampede at Hyderabad's Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2, which killed one woman and injured her son, Allu Arjun'S father Allu Aravind and wife Sneha Reddy visited the victim's son Sritej's home.

Pledging Continued Support

Allu Aravind and Sneha spent time with Sritej and his father Mogadampalli Bhaskar and reassured the family that they would stand by them during Sritej's long-term rehabilitation.

Allu Arjun's father and wife also took stock of Sritej's condition. The boy has been undergoing neurological care after the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre in 2024. They promised continued medical and educational support for the boy and his younger sister.

SUBHASH K JHA

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